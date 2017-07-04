Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne to make changes and ‘simplify’ things for midweek Oxford clash

New Dons head coach Richard Horne is hoping that it will be a case of third time lucky following back-to-back defeats in tomorrow’s rearranged League One clash against Oxford at Featherstone (7.30pm).

“Sunday’s defeat against Newcastle was frustrating in that things we talked about such as contact in the (arm) wrestle, which we did really well against Whitehaven, we weren’t quite on it at the weekend,” said Horne.

“I don’t know if I’m throwing too much at the players with the things in the team that I want to change.

“If so I’ll probably simplify it a little bit and make sure that we lay the right platform in the middle before we look to move it to the edges.

“I think we looked to move the ball wide on the back foot at times against Newcastle and that’s something we’ll discuss at training tonight and look to fix it up against Oxford.”

He added: “Having dropped to seventh due to the Newcastle defeat we’ve made it hard for ourselves to claim the fourth spot we were targeting, and tomorrow’s game is obviously a must-win game for us, as are the remaining two in the regular season.

“It’s not ideal having to play homes game at the athletics stadium or at Featherstone but fortunately we’ll soon be back playing at the Keepmoat Stadium in the Super 8s.

“I’ll be making changes with us having three games in eight days and hopefully the players we bring in will give us some energy and we’ll see how we go.

“I don’t know a great deal about Oxford and the main focus will be on us.

“People are saying it’s a game that we should win but again it’s all about having the right attitude and applying ourselves.”