Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne confirmed as new Dons boss

Doncaster RLFC have confirmed the appointment of Hull FC legend Richard Horne as the club's new head coach.

The 34-year-old takes up his first head coaching role after acting as reserve team coach and Academy coach with FC.

It will be the first time the former stand off has departed Hull FC after playing his entire career at the club following his debut at 16 before moving into coaching.

He won the 2005 Challenge Cup alongside former Dons head coach Paul Cooke and also played in the 2008 final and the 2006 Super League Grand Final. He made 387 appearances over a 16-year spell which saw him score close to 600 points for the club before retiring in 2014.

However, he will be remaining at the KCOM Stadium as part of Lee Radford's coaching set up, with the Dons operating on a part time basis.

Hull and the Dons are dual-registration partners and now the links are even stronger with Horne effectively operating in a dual-reg role.

Horne replaces Gary Thornton who was dismissed last month after picking up three wins from the opening seven matches.

He will be assisted by Pete Green and Rhys Lovegrove who were in caretaker charge following Thornton's departure.

He takes charge with the Dons sitting fifth in League 1, level on points with fourth placed York City Knights.

The Dons have five fixtures left to secure their place in the top four and compete for the chance to win promotion to the Championship, which was the goal at the start of the current campaign.

Horne's first game in charge will be at Whitehaven on June 25.