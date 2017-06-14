Doncaster RLFC: New boss Horne still convinced Dons can win promotion

Richard Horne sees no reason why the Dons cannot push for promotion to the Championship after being confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

The Hull FC legend was yesterday announced as Gary Thornton’s replacement at the Keepmoat and has five games to guide the Dons into the top four before the mid-season split for the Super 8s.

Promotion was very much on the agenda for the club this season, with Thornton paying the price for a slow start to the season.

The Dons currently sit in fifth but are level on points with York City Knights above.

And Horne is confident he can guide them over the line and compete for a place in the second tier.

“There’s no reason why we can’t push for promotion,” the 34-year-old told the club’s website.

“I think that Rhys [Lovegrove], Pete [Green] and myself can work together and build on the success we’ve had in recent weeks and really kick on for the rest of the season.”

Horne enjoyed a 17-year playing career with Hull, winning the Challenge Cup in 2005 alongside former Dons head coach Paul Cooke, before moving into the coaching set-up in 2014.

He will continue to work as a coach with Hull while operating in the Dons’ part time set-up – his first experience of such a role.

It strengthens the links between the two clubs, who have had a dual-registration agreement for the last four years.

He said: “It was a job that interested me and after speaking to Carl, I wanted to come down and work with the lads.

“We’ve got a good squad here. I know quite a lot of the lads and they’re a good bunch.

“There is a good togetherness within the squad at the minute and that is something I want to build on.”

Horne’s first game in charge sees the Dons travel to Whitehaven on June 25.