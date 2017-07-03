Doncaster RLFC must bounce back after defeat to Newcastle Thunder says coach Richard Horne

Doncaster RLFC look to have it all to do to reclaim fourth spot in League One following yesterday’s 20-10 home defeat against Newcastle Thunder.

The Dons remain in sixth place two points adrift of both York and Thunder and will not improve their position due to an inferior points difference even if they win their game in hand against lowly Oxford on Wednesday.

It wasn’t the performance, or the result, that either loose-forward Pete Green or second-rower Jamie Thackray had hoped for in their respective 400th career games.

“It was a disappointing performance from us today and we’ve got to be looking to bounce back on Wednesday and also win our two remaining league games in the regular season,” said new head coach Richard Horne after his first home game in charge.

“We knew they were coming into the game in good form, but then so were we, and they probably got out of the blocks a bit quicker than us and we found ourselves 12-0 down at half-time.

“We didn’t help ourselves with the penalties we conceded and the errors we made but having said that defensively they were one of the best teams I’ve seen in this league this season.

“They had really good line speed which, along with the amount of defending we had to do, we couldn’t match.

“They seemed to have more energy than us, which was disappointing, though we again finished strongly so there’s no problem with our fitness.

“I’ll have a look at the video today and see if I can identify any other areas where we went wrong, but we probably needed to be more direct before trying to move the ball out wide.”