Doncaster RLFC: Keighley date to kick off Super 8s

Doncaster RLFC will kick-off their League One Super 8s campaign with a home game against Keighley Cougars on Sunday week

It will be the first time that the Dons will have played at the Keepmoat Stadium since May.

The two clubs didn’t meet in the regular League One campaign but the West Yorkshire side won the day when they clashed in the first round of the iPro Cup at Cougar Park on the first day of the season.

The Dons, who finished fifth, then face three successive games against Cumbrian opposition.

They take on third-placed Barrow Raiders, with whom they drew 24-24 at the Doncaster Athletic Club stadium last month, on August 6th

The game will be viewed as must-win by the Dons if they are to entertain any realistic hope cutting the five-point gap and of claiming a top-three spot and a home game in the play-off semi-finals.

The Dons will be looking to avenge a recent 25-20 defeat The Recreation Ground when they entertain Whitehaven the following week in what is likely to be the toughest of their three home games.

They return to Cumbria the following week to take on eighth-placed Workington Town looking to repeat last month’s narrow win at Derwent Park.

Following the break for the Challenge Cup final, the Dons make the much shorter journey to Bootham Crescent on September 3rd to take on York City Knights who pipped them for fourth place on points difference.

Knights took the spoils in a scrappy game at the same venue on Good Friday.

Newcastle, who beat the Dons 20-10 on pitch 2 last month check in at the Keepmoat Stadium the following Sunday.

The Dons then break new ground when travelling to Canada on September 15 to face unbeaten Toronto Wolfpack, who romped home 82-6 at the Keepmoat in April in their last game.

The winners of the Super 8s will automatically be promoted with the teams finishing 2nd- 5th contesting the play-offs.

Dons Super 8s fixtures in full

July 30 - Keighley Cougars (h)

August 6 - Barrow Raiders (a)

August 13 - Whitehaven (h)

August 20 - Workington Town (a)

September 3 - York City Knights (a)

September 10 - Newcastle Thunder (h)

September 16 - Toronto Wolfpack (a)