Doncaster RLFC: Hull FC-bound Hakim Miloudi fit for vital York City Knights clash

Doncaster RLFC will have French World Cup hopeful Hakim Miloudi back in action in Sunday’s crucial League One Super 8s clash at York City Knights.

The full-back, who has signed for Challenge Cup winners Hull FC, won the man-of-the-match award on his home debut for the Dons in the win over Whitehaven earlier this month.

But he missed the trip to Workington ten days ago with an ankle injury.

“He wasn’t far off making the game and it was just a precaution more than anything else,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“We were worried that if he took another knock on it it could see him out for a couple of weeks and we didn’t want to risk it.”

Another dual-registered Hull FC back, Nick Rawsthorne will also be available. The young centre/week suffered a heavy knock in the first half at Derwent Park and had to be helped off.

“Nick will be fine for Sunday, he trained this week,” said Horne.

Winger Louis Sheriff will also be available for the derby clash after the RFL disciplinary panel decided to take no further action after he had been put on report for a high tackle in the game at Workington.

It earned him ten minutes in the sin-bin during which time the Cumbrians, who were trailing 8-0 at the time, scored three unanswered tries which helped lay the foundations for their 22-21 win.

Horne has tackled a lack of discipline in recent games.

“If it isn’t handling errors which is proving costly then it’s penalties,” he said.

“We just need to get the balance right between being competitive and conceding free-kicks.

“Some of the penalties we are conceding are just silly and I’ve highlighted that fact to the boys this week.”