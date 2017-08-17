Doncaster RLFC: Horne set for trip into unknown at Workington

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne will be entering uncharted territory in the club’s fourth League One Super 8s encounter at Workington Town on Sunday.

Despite playing nearly 400 games for Hull FC in a career spanning 15 years, Horne told The Star he has never set foot in Town’s Derwent Park ground.

Surrounded by a speedway track, Town’s pitch is one of the tightest in the league.

“I’ll be having to have a word with (assistant coach) Pete Green about the set-up up there,” said Horne.

Green was in temporary charge during the period following the departure of Gary Thornton and Horne’s arrival and led the side to a 30-26 win at Derwent Park in early June.

Horne is confident that the Dons can again come back with the spoils – a result which would see them consolidate fifth spot – especially if they can cut out the unforced handling errors.

It is an aspect of the Dons play in recent weeks which has annoyed the former Great Britain half-back and he is determined to resolve the problem.

“Although we have been getting better week by week we are still making too many handling mistakes and that is affecting our ability to maintain momentum due to our low completion rate,” he said.

Horne is wanting to see his charges play an exciting brand of attacking rugby.

“Although there is always more risk of handling mistakes when you move the ball about, the mistakes we are making are nothing to do with that,” he said. “They are just basic individual errors.”

Horne could be without skipper Kyle Kesik on Sunday. The hooker suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s splendid win over Whitehaven and will not be risked if there is any chance of him aggravating the problem.