Doncaster RLFC: Dons add four new players ahead of Super 8s

The Dons have bolstered their ranks ahead of the Super 8s by signing four players in time for the League One transfer deadline.

Loan deals have been agreed for Hull FC outside back Nick Rawsthorne and back row Brandon Westerman.

Winger Ryan Jones has made a permanent switch from Warrington Wolves while French full back Hakim Mildoudi will stay for the rest of 2017 after arriving at the end of the month after taking part in France’s World Cup training camp.

Head coach Richard Horne believes the new quartet will provide a timely boost as the Dons look to secure promotion to the Championship.

“We’re pleased to get the deals done,” he said. “I felt we needed strengthening and having some fresh bodies within the group will improve us massively.

“Nick and Ryan coming in adds to our power and pace on the edges, it also adds another dimension to our attack as we will have more options.

“Carl Hall has done a great job of getting the deals done in a professional manner, as well as ensuring we got the players we wanted for the rest of the season.”

Chief executive Hall said: “We’re pleased to get these boys in, they can really add to the talented squad that we already have here at the club.

“Hopefully now we have a squad capable of winning as many games as possible between now and the end of the season to give us the best possible chance of getting into the play-off places.

“We knew Championship sides were interested so it was important that we went under the radar, while always being confident of getting the deals done.”

The Dons begin their Super 8 campaign at home to Keighley next Sunday.