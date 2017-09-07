Doncaster RLFC: Brad England could return for vital Newcastle clash

Doncaster RLFC could be boosted by the return of second-rower Brad England for Sunday’s crucial League One Super 8s clash against Newcastle at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“Thanks to the efforts of the medical staff Brad is ahead of schedule after injuring his knee a few weeks ago and is looking to be fit and up for selection this weekend,” said head coach Richard Horne.

“It will be good to have Brad, who we thought would miss the rest of the Super 8s, back because he was playing with a lot of energy and he was causing teams quite a few problems.

“He’s got good leg drive and carries the ball really well and can break the line, so he’s been a bit of a miss for us.”

Centre Liam Welham is also close to being fit again after suffering a rib injury in the closing moments of the Barrow game.

“He was told it would be 4-6 weeks so there’s a chance he could be available for the game against Toronto next weekend,” said Horne.

Horne reported that there were no fresh injury doubts following Sunday’s 21-21 draw at York.

“There were just the usual bumps and bruises,” he told The Star after Tuesday’s training session.

Although the result at Bootham Crescent probably ranks as the club’s best on the road, Horne says the feeling in the camp is one of it been a point dropped rather than a point gained.

“Having said that the boys have trained well this week,” he said.

“With us still needing one win from our last two games there is obviously a lot of pressure on the team to get the job done because we don’t want to be going to Toronto needing to win to stay in the (top) five.”