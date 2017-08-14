Doncaster RLFC are getting better all the time, says coach

The Dons did the memory of young Doncaster soldier Liam Maughan proud as they beat high-flying Whitehaven 30-20 in their League One Super 8s clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It was a case of third time lucky as the Dons, who have invited family and friends to a game every season since Liam was killed in action in 2010, finally opened their account to hang on to a play-off spot.

“We’ve held on to fifth spot in recent weeks due to other results going our way so it was nice to get a win to keep us there this week,” said head coach Richard Horne.

Despite it being the club’s best result of the season Horne said there was still room for improvement.

“When we had the ball we looked dangerous and we executed well; we just didn’t have it enough,” said the former Super League star.

“We are still making too many handling errors and giving ourselves a lot of work to do in defence.

“I was obviously pleased to be 14-4 in the first 20 minutes but I think we could have probably kicked on from there and made it a bit more comfortable for ourselves than was the case at half-time when it was 14-10.

“They came more into the game in the second quarter – as they were always going to do – and we made it easier for them by gifting them possession.

“They are a big team and they execute well so you don’t want to be inviting them in.

“Although I’m looking for us to play an expansive game, especially in conditions like today, we have to complete our sets better than we are doing in our remaining games.

“But we are getting better every week and our defensive steel at the moment is really good.”