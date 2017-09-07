Rotherham karter Thomas Turner stays second in championship despite engine trouble

The Fulbeck circuit’s round 6 of the SuperOne Karting Series Championship was not a happy hunting ground for local karters and teams.

Thomas Turner arrived at the Lincolnshire circuit holding 2nd-place in the Senior X30 category points table, the Rotherham 15 year-old placing his kart 4th on the grid.

But the Mexborough-based MBM team were having problems with his engine and Turner fell back to 6th at the start.

Try as he might Turner, at 15 years-old the youngest driver on the grid, just could not get enough impetus to climb any further up the field, staying in 6th-place until to the flag.

Nevertheless, that finishing position still allowed him to accrue a decent haul of points maintaining his 2nd-place in the championship with a 4-point gap.

Further back, Sheffield’s Euan Wilson run by the Steel city’s S8 Racing team was 6th on the grid for the final.

He lost out at the start too, dropping to 10th, Wilson managed to get up to 9th with 5 laps to go, but could not improve any more.

Of all Handsworth-based Strawberry Racing’s entrants, it was one of their youngest karters, Maxwell Dodds, who had the headline finish of the meeting.

Racing in the IAME Cadet category, Dodds lined up 15th on the grid , worked his way to third but was bumped and ended up finishing sixth.

However, the nine place improvement was Strawberry Racing’s best result of the meeting and makes Dodds equal-7th in the Championship points table.

In the Junior X30 category, Strawberry’s Nelson King started in 8th, only to fall back to 9th, running in 8th mid-race, he then regained 6th by the flag.

Barnsley rookie Cole Kilner, gained three places from his grid slot of 11th, before dropping back slowly to take the flag in 13th-place.