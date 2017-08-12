Retro: Golden treasure this time 12 months ago for Ed Clancy

Have your say

It was a day to treasure this time last year, for Barnsley hero Ed Clancy.

He, Owain Doull, Steven Burke and Sir Bradley Wiggins celebrate gold in the cycling team pursuit at the Brazil Olympics.

They had faced a very stiff fight against the Australian team, but managed to top the podium.

Clancy, from Barnsley, wobbled slightly as he left the start gate at the start of the final run, but soon got up to speed to claim gold .

His Team GB established new Olympic and World Records, in both their heat and in the final and their gold medal made Sir Bradley Britain’s most decorated Olympian.