Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo WILL visit Sheffield Wednesday this season - but when?

Sheffield Wednesday star Jose Semedo has told journalist Alan Biggs that Cristiano Ronaldo will visit Hillsborough before the end of the season.

Semedo, who is close friends with the La Liga star, told Biggs on his Youtube show that Ronaldo will watch Wednesday before the end of the season.

Ronaldo has already implored Wednesday to win promotion to the Premier League when the Portuguese pair FaceTimed in November.

Semedo said at the time that Ronaldo was planning to visit Hillsborough before the end of the season and has reiterated the point again this week.

The high-profile visit could prove to be the perfect catalyst to propel the Owls to the play-offs with Wednesday currently sitting fifth in the Championship.

However, with just three games remaining this season, when could the former Manchester United star squeeze in a visit to Hillsborough?

Possible games CR7 could attend

Saturday, April 22 - home to Derby County

Ronaldo could be tempted to make a flying visit to Sheffield this weekend for this crucial clash against Gary Rowett's men.

However, with Real Madrid preparing for El Classico the following day, Ronaldo may save his visit to S6 for later in the season.

Sunday, May 7 - home to Fulham

If Ronaldo wants to see a big match at Hillsborough then they may not come any bigger than this.

With just two points separating the Owls and Slaviša Jokanović's side, the fight for a play-off place surely looks to be coming down to the last day of the season.

And, with Ronaldo's Madrid playing the evening before and not due to play again until May 14, this could be the perfect time for the Portuguese ace to visit.

May 13/14/16/17 - Play-off semi finals

If, touch wood, Sheffield Wednesday do make the play-offs then there could be a choice of four dates for Ronaldo to visit.

The first leg of the semi finals takes place on the weekend of May 13 with the second leg taking place just three days later.

While it's not yet known which fixture Wednesday will feature in, if they make it to this stage, Ronaldo could still watch the Owls at Hillsborough.

However, it seems this will only happen if Wednesday play at home in the second leg with Madrid taking on Sevilla on May 14.