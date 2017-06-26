Personal best sees Sheffield’s Freddie Woodward and synchro partner James Heatley win European diving bronze medals

A superb personal best of 395 points saw Sheffield’s Freddie Woodward and synchro partner James Heatly, from Edinburgh, secure bronze medals at the European Diving Championships in Kiev.

Lying in fourth place through most of the competition, Freddie and James scored over 78 points in the last round with their forward 2 ½ somersaults, two twists piked dive to overtake the German pairing of Patrick Hausding and Stephan Feck.

The gold medal was won by Evgeni Kuznetsov & Ilia Zakharov of Russia.

Ross Haslam also produced an excellent performance at the championships to take fifth place in the final of the three metre springboard event.

In a high quality sequence of dives, Ross thrilled the packed arena by scoring over 82 points with his reverse 1½ somersault with 3½ twists.

Following an outstanding week of competition, the Great Britain team came third in the medal table behind Russia and the Ukraine. Tom Owens, head coach of Sheffield Diving, said: “Freddie and Ross dived brilliantly during the championships.

“Freddie’s medal was his second in major championships after his bronze medal winning performance in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Ross has had a fantastic season during which he has dramatically raised his personal best and become one of the top springboard divers in Europe.”

Earlier this month, Haslam produced the performances of his life in the British Diving Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh to take three gold medals.