Owlerton tips and cards for Easter weekend

Harton Aire (W) is our nap in Race 6 on the Good Friday card at Owlerton.

Barrie Draper’s bitch picked it up late for the win two back in this grade and returns to the scene of that last win.

She has the early pace to get out in front and will stay wide to avoid any potential trouble on the inside. She got bumped at the second in top-grade company but with a clear run should go well here.

Triona’s Times (M) is the Next Best in Race 7. She escapes a penalty for a win in this class last time out when finally brushing up on her recent trapping. She proved she can go well when it all clicks and can make a bold bid for more success in the grade.

Top Saturday fancies are - Race 4: Barney’s Rubble (Nap) and Race 7, Stunning Tommy (NB).

OWLERTON TONIGHT (April 14) 18.39 500m Flat (A5) 1 Slaneyside Ultan; 2 Lazy Pearl; 3 Sheldon Cooper; 4Harton Black; 5 El Hamis; 6 Slaneyside Heany.

18.56 500m Flat (A7) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Stormy Maryrose; 3 Glenview Bolt; 4 Harton Grand; 5 Saucy Miss; 6 Geelo Scolari

19.11 500m Flat (A4) 1 Nailers Hawk; 2 Clomantagh Dino; 3 Foxy Rascal; 4 Zari Frankie; 5 Sibsey Annie; 6 Droopys Bear

19.27 500m Flat (A5) 1 Quality Control; 2 Cals Villa; 3 Townside Monroe; 4 Baleoutmay; 5 Vigorous Chuckie; 6 Stormy Cocojohn

19.43 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Dancers Wink; 3 Shellys Opinion; 4 Likely Outcome; 5 Swift Ruth; 6 Loop The Loop

19.58 500m Flat (A2) 1 Fourpenny Blitz; 2 Coney Curious; 3 Magna Motown; 4 Coolboy Blitz; 5 Coolemore Pogba; 6 Swift Twister

20.14 500m Flat (A2) 1 Bullfinch Mick; 2 Yahoo Ticketyboo; 3 Coney Cady Mae; 4 You Little Una; 5 Trionas Times; 6 Powerful Trend

20.31 500m Flat (A6) 1 Droopys Dominici; 2 Headford Dan; 3 Battyford Mac; 4 Nickoff Bingo; 5 Hairy Maclary; 6 Geneva Jazz

20.47 500m Flat (A3) 1 Black Limo; 2 Hot Buns; 3 Barbican Mo; 4 Tias May; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Harton Lila

21.02 500m Flat (A6) 1 Tazibel Express; 2 Take That Sky; 3 Jetts Legend; 4 Unique Miguel; 5 Mill Venetian; 6 Cheap Timber

21.17 500m Flat (A4) 1 Annies Legend; 2 Magna Snape; 3 Glenbuck Rose; 4 Slaneyside Kiwi; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Coney De Campes

21.33 500m Flat (A4) 1 Cill Dubh Shane; 2 His Nibs; 3 Honeygar Zeus; 4 Droopys Acclaim; 5 Geelo Racer; 6 Iconic Samson

21.50 280m Flat (D3) 1 Coney Creed; 2 Camlin Puffin; 3 Shellys Secret; 4 Lightfoot Beth; 5 Newlawn Paddy; 6 Stepaside Gracie

22.07 500m Flat (A5) 1 Headiton Cheeky; 2 Geelo Olly; 3 Fahee Bell; 4 Boomtown Brave; 5 Swift Bride; 6 Bower City

22.23 280m Flat (D2) 1 Night Of Thunder; 2 Russanda Ripley; 3 Geelo Oceans; 4 Lightfoot Niamh; 5 Coney Rocks; 6 Headiton Boris

22.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Garryglass Swift; 2 Portmagee Lord; 3 Fuzzy The Legend; 4 Rocky The Legend; 5 Magnificent Hawk; 6 Barntick Bound

OWLERTON TOMOROW - 19.25 500m Flat (A8) 1 Yorkshire Raider; 2 Miss Kitkat; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Busy Rebel; 5 Boomerang Girl; 6 Confey Run

19.40 500m Flat (A8) 1 Dangeray Bobby; 2 Peekaboo Spot; 3 Half Pint; 4 Rocket Rian; 5 Run China Lad; 6 Ballyrussell Dan

19.55 280m Flat (D3) 1 Close It In; 2 Mustang Lucky; 3 Breakthenews; 4 Swift Enfield; 5 Casino Bound; 6 Star Power

20.10 500m Flat (A1) 1 Fourpenny Lake; 2 Ballycowen Colm; 3 Aglish Rebel; 4 Barney Rubble; 5 Harton Derwent; 6 Fearsome Folly

20.25 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Aero Invicta; 2 Morell Zeva; 3 Whinmoor Vixen; 4 Ascot Robert; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Swift Sam

20.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Kowloon Mickeycon; 2 Joella Eske; 3 Swift Broseley; 4 Pawsforvic; 5 Bah At Breeze; 6 Adraville Scart

20.55 500m Flat (A7) 1 Stunning Tommy; 2 Sober Return; 3 Rackethall Rory; 4 Lilyflo; 5 Holy Well; 6 Slaneyside Bolt

21.10 500m Flat (A4) 1 Bogcross Mikey; 2 Weknowitnow; 3 Market Revenue; 4 Steves Summer; 5 Headleys Road; 6 Iamhereyouknow

21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Bahamian Sky; 2 Ursuline Lexi; 3 Varra Brae; 4 Killeacle Django; 5 Royston Bobby; 6 Troydale Ronnie

21.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Hitch Bit; 2 Demesne Heiress; 3 Ozzy Owl; 4 Caithlins Flyer; 5 Brazen Speed; 6 Slatta Blue

21.55 500m Flat (A4) 1 Slow Away; 2 Ballyhall Peter; 3 Russelena Hawk; 4 Bright Ben; 5 Schmeichel; 6 Troydale Alex

22.10 500m Flat (A6) 1 Emilys Princess; 3 Nagrom Nehpets; 4 Friskyforwhiskey; 5 Whinmoor Act; 6 Brooklawn Loch

22.25 500m Flat (A5) 1 Swift Rocco; 2 Husky Smokey; 3 Drive To Doon; 4 West Of Dromin; 5 Graiguenoe Star; 6 Micky Boyz

22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Droopys Podge; 2 2 Random Eddie ; 3 Cabra Miller ; 4 Russanda Vicky ; 5 Debbycot Roy ; 6 Coolavanny Dawn