Owlerton Stadium offers free nights at the dogs in summer sale

Owlerton Stadium are offering free and half-price entry to greyhound meetings as part of a summer sale.

The sale, which starts today (July 7), will feature free admission on Tuesdays and half price entry on Fridays and Saturdays, and will run until the end of August.

At Tuesday meetings, customers will also be able to enjoy a free drink with every race card purchased.

Barrie Draper’s Loella Eske (Race 5, Trap 2) is the Nap selection at tonight’s meeting.

He has flown up the competition ladder to make top grade and his early pace may be a key factor.

The John Sharp sprinter Serious Hangover (Race 12, Trap 3, NB) gets some much-needed class relief down to D2 and should cash in.

OWLERTON TONIGHT ( Friday, July 7): Race 1 18.39 500m Float (A5) 1 Swift Rocco; 2 Vintage Tagg; 3 Logic Reason; 4 Stormy Cocojohn; 5 Geelo Clarky; 6 Slatta Blue

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A5) 1 Six Pack; 2 Kilcurra Karen; 3 Unique Fortunata; 4 Fearsome Monroe; 5 Vigorous Chuckie; 6 Iconic Samson

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A7) 1 Gaelic Ramble; 2 Head Iton Cheeky; 3 Rocket Rian; 4 Drive To Doon; 5 Geneva Kristy; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 4 19.27 660m Flat (S2) 1 Truly A Blade; 2 Local Fortune; 3 Medal Mayhem; 4 Swift Fantasia; 5 Vito Murry; 6 Harton Lila

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A1) 1 Fourpenny Star; 2 Joella Eske; 3 Slaneyside Bingo; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Boomtown Actor; 6 Swift Darius

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A3) 1 Deltic Sahara; 2 Haroldino; 3 Off You Trot; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Geelo Senator

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A4) 1 Brazen Desire; 2 Bandicoot Pippy; 3 Night Dancer; 4 Soberano Prince; 5 Jaydee; 6 Yahoo Angela

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A3) 1 Lightfoot Janna; 2 Boozed Flame; 3 Queensisland Bound; 4 Coolboy Blitz; 5 Lindrick Ronnie; 6 Home Blessing

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A6) 1 Bernish Twilight ; 2 Slaneyside Frich; 3 Monroe Supreme; 4 Straight Flush; 5 Varra Brae; 6 Saucy Miss

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A7) 1 Unique Antonia; 2 Russanda Ranby; 3 Harton Grand; 4 Geelo Bruno; 5 Whinmoor Act; 6 Iconic Butch

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A2) 1 Random Eddie; 2 Dash Away Wink; 3 Soothing Susy; 4 Another Rogue; 5 Swift Century; 6 Lazy Knight

Race 12 21.33 280m Flat (D2) 1 Fourpenny Bay; 2 Lisnabella; 3 Serious Hangover; 4 Swift Enfield; 5 Coney Mako; 6 Head Iton Boris

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A5) 1 Magna Shape; 2 Braetimer; 3 Sister Sledge; 4 Tias May; 5 Question Time; 6 Fair Game

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A1) 1 Glenpadden Rock; 2 Token Move; 3 Money Show; 4 Blackstone Lyric; 5 Vacant; 6 Harton Derwent

Race 15 22.23 500m Flat (A2) 1 Fourpenny Blitz; 2 Boozed Annie; 3 Coney Cactus; 4 You Little Una; 5 Vacant; 6 Headleys Shane

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Ballymac Sheehy; 2 Buckfast Kiera; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 Droopys Wuyts; 5 Swift Lyncea; 6 Vacant

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Puckane Mall; 2 Marinas Fyler; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Dower Beauty; 6 Slaneyside Anita

Race 2 19.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Seagrave Jack; 3 Glaise Shadow; 4 Swirling Stream; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 Power Gamble

Race 3 19.55 280m Flat (A3) 1 Bahamian Sky; 2 Townside Mercury; 3 Bahamian Hope; 4 Delivery Boy; 5 Run China Lad; 6 Montana Jewel

Race 4 20.10 500m Flat (A6) 1 Karlow Blitz; 2 Appy Thomaas; 3 Mustang Flame; 4 Russelena Lea; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Fahee Bell

Race 5 20.25 280m Flat (D2) 1 No Emotion; 2 Fearsome Solar; 3 Longrange Pick; 4 Breakthenews; 5 Newlawn Paddy; 6 Carry On

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A7) 1 Unique Aurelia; 2 Suntan Lady; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Mill Venetian; 5 Paddock Razl Kay; 6 Mullrock Cahill

Race 7 20.55 500m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Catrigg Cloud; 3 Glenbuck Rose; 4 Kranky Toni; 5 West Of Dromin; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 8 21.10 280m Flat (D3) 1 Cruz On Kane; 2 Russanda Vicky; 3 Lightfoot Beth; 4 Demesne Romeo; 5 Lisnasure; 6 Hedsor Indido

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Ceridwens Rage; 2 Droppys Extra; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Lightfoot Niamh; 5 Droopys Awaken; 6 Drumna Frost

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Sober Return; 3 El Sabio; 4 Townside Comet; 5 Royston Bobby; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 11 21.55 280m Flat (D3) 1 Lightfoot Katie; 2 Fearsome Sprite; 3 Skip It Hanney; 4 Killeacle Jewel; 5 Market Revenue; 6 Lightfoot Gilly

Race 12 22.10 280m Flat Handicap 1 Lightfoot Girl; 2 Townside Star; 3 Corner Maybe; 4 Marriage Vows; 5 Lightfoot Ola; 6 Citizen Holly

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Killocolla View; 2 Tick Tick Clock; 3 Ballycowen Elsa; 4 Russanda Rhona; 5 Swift Twister; 6 VACANT

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Quality Control; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Friskyforwhiskey; 4 Only Change; 5 Skit It Django; 6 Adraville Scart