Owlerton runners for Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2 - plus Steel City Cup final preview

One of the longest-running competitions in the greyhound racing calendar reaches its climax next week at Owlerton.

The 2017 Betfred Steel City Cup final, which was first held at Owlerton in 1974, will take place on Tuesday 5 September with a host of top trainers looking to take home the £10,000 winner’s prize.

Trainers from all over the country have gone head-to-head in the heats and semi-finals to compete for a place in the final of the prestigious tournament, which will be televised live on Sky Sports.

