owlerton preview

Coolbiyblitz is tonight’s Nap at Owlerton.
The Russ Warren dog, running from Trap 3 in the last race, did more than hint at a return to winning form last time out when blitzing his rivals by nearly four lengths in lower grade so faces a class test in the nightcap.
He has won in higher grade before and the nature of that make-all success just six days ago means confidence must be high. Hopefully he can be a factor in the finale.
Vanity (NB, Trap 5, Race 15) takes a e class drop for trainer Lisa Stephenson.
Rewind four races and she ripped it up by nearly four lengths and that makes her a play back at this lower level. She showed improvement in tougher company with a third-placed finished only six days ago so the drop down the competition ladder means she merits respect.
Racegoers at Owlerton can enjoy further reduced prices as the venue’s annual summer sale enters its second month.
Customers will be able to enjoy free admission on Tuesdays and half price entry on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a free drink with every race card purchased on Tuesday evenings, until the end of August.
OWLERTON TONIGHT - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Demesne Alsas; 3 Miss Sophierose; 4 Long Story; 5 El Hamis; 6 Townside Titan
Race 2 18.56 660m Flat Handicap 1 Harton Grand; 2 Rashers Legend; 3 Droopys Bear; 4 Adraville Scart; 5 Valiant Striker; 6 Harton Black
Race 3 19.11 500 m Flat (A4) 1 War Stick; 2 Slow Away; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Swift Fantasia; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Lightfoot Ana
Race 4 19.27 500 m Flat (A5) 1 Cals Villa; 2 Vintage Tagg; 3 Logic Reason; 4 Skip it Betty; 5 Present Frank; 6 Time to Please
Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A5) 1 Kilcurra Karen; 2 Ragatank Lad; 3 Peekaboo George; 4 Tias May; 5 Smurfing Assasin; 6 Fulham Flyer
Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A6) 1 Appy Thomaas; 2 Sister Sledge; 3 War Lord; 4 Skip it Django; 5 Geelo Bruno; 6 Logans Bubbly
Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A5) 1 His Nibs; 2 Geelo Power; 3 Monroe Supreme; 4 Dirty Dollar; 5 Geelo Messi; 6 Royston Bobby
Race 8 20.31 280m Flat (D4) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 Marriage Vows; 3 Killeacle Jewel; 4 Cimla Cash; 5 Star Power; 6 Lancaster Bomber
Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A7) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Head Iton Cheeky; 3 Delivery Boy; 4 Katies General; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Slaneyside Heany
Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A8) 1Gaelic Ramble; 2 Hi Silver Heels; 3 Tanora; 4 Ursuline Lexi; 5 Peekaboo Joan; 6 Iconic Belle
Race 11 21.17 280m Flat (D3) 1 Townside Lara; 2 Swift Brosely; 3 Geelo Onyx; 4 Daboybrian; 5 Coney Rocks; 6 Casino Bound
Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A4) 1 Magna Snape; 2 Heeza Bantam; 3 Glaise Shadow; 4 Sullane Jet; 5 Lightfoot Beth; 6 Ballinabola Golf
Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A6) 1 Hi I Amber; 2 Derryhogan Tizzy; 3 Townside Comet; 4 Graiguenoe Star; 5 Skip it Milady; 6 Magnificent Hawk
Race 14 22.07 280m Flat (D4) 1 Townside Mercury; 2 Livs Houdini; 3 Killeacle Spiral; 4 Geelo Rambo; 5 Geelo Junior; 6 Run China Lad
Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D3) 1 No Emotion; 2 Ballycowen Kara; 3 Skip it Hanney; 4 Geelo Clarky; 5 Vanity; 6 Lightfoot Gilly
Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Fourpenny Blitz; 2 Swift Aspen; 3 Coolboy Blitz; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Swift Taster; 6 Coolavanny Dawn
tomorrow - Race 1 19.00 500m Flat (A2) 1 Haroldinio; 2 Fearsome Solar; 3 Hovex Blaze; 4 Another Rough; 5 VACANT; 6 Swift Lyncea
Race 2 19.17 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Whinmoor Vixen; 2 Aero Invicta; 3 Broomhill Wizard; 4 VACANT; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Swift Sam
Race 3 19.34 500m Flat (A1) 1 Yahoo Benny; 2 Joella Eske; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Boomtown Actor; 6 Harton Derwent
Race 4 19.51 500m Flat (A3) 1 Curly Watts; 2 Buckfast Kiera; 3 Yahoo Ticketyboo; 4 Best Judgement; 5 Ardrahan Zarla; 6 Harton Hondo
Race 5 20.08 280m Flat (D2) 1 Night Of Thunder; 2 Money Show; 3 Demesne Recruit; 4 Scotchrath; 5 Lisnasure; 6 Carry On
Race 6 20.25 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Swift Bruno; 3 Magna Motown; 4 Marys Coco; 5 Swirling Stream; 6 Yahoo Angela
Race 7 20.42 500m Flat (A5) 1 Marciano; 2 Peekaboo Freddie; 3 Ringside; 4 Bothar Beag; 5 Iconic Butch; 6 Brooklawn Loch
Race 8 20.59 500m Flat (A6) 1 Tazibel Express; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Elusive Haircut; 4 Friskyforwhiskey; 5 Varra Brae; 6 Hellfire Lady
Race 9 21.16 280m Flat (D3) 1 Freds Wonder; 2 Fearsome Fever; 3 Ballymac Benji; 4 Bright Ben; 5 Head iton Boris; 6 Lacken Berrie
Race 10 21.33 500m Flat (A7) 1 Suntan Lady; 2 Shes All There; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Lacken Rocky; 5 Paddock Razl Kay; 6 Geneva Jazz
Race 11 21.50 500m Flat (A6) 1 Lightfoot Katie; 2 Kentroad Jenny; 3 El Sabio; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Fahee Bell
Race 12 22.06 500m Flat Handicap 1 Karlow Blitz; 2 Coldasice; 3 Lindrick Ronnie; 4 Skiproe Mick; 5 Pirate Army; 6 Swift Enfield
Race 13 22.22 500m Flat (A4) 1 Jacks Phoenix; 2 Mattersey Blue; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Brazen Samurai; 5 VACANT; 6 Ghost Buster
Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A1) 1 Ballymac Sheehy; 2 Yahoo Pearl; 3 Chips and cheese; 4 Swithins Beans; 5 Swift Darius; 6 Droopys Baresi
