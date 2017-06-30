Owlerton greyhound tips for Friday, June 30 and weekend cards

Token Move is back in action at Owlerton tonight and is the Nap selection in the last race.

Sean Davey’s interesting dog returns from action in Doncaster off the back of a win in open conditions two back.

Before that a solo workout of 28.83s back on home soil puts this selection firmly in the mix. His last competitive appearance at the track resulted in a win, albeit in lower grade, but he looks to have every chance from Trap 2 in this five-runner nightcap.

We are taken by the chances of Trap 3 dog Morgans Mac for Lisa Stephenson in Race 5.

Our NB continues to run well in success and in defeat and dropped a big clue last time out when beaten only three-parts of a length on a second start up the competition ladder. He should come forward for that run and has a chance to frank this consistent run of form.

OWLERTON TONIGHT - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A4) 1 Cals Villa; 2 Vintage Tagg; 3 Marys Coco; 4 logic Reason; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Drumna Frost

Race 2 18.56 280m Flat (D3) 1 No Emotion; 2 Russanda Vicky; 3 Lightfoot Niamh; 4 Daboybrian; 5 Coney Rocks; 6 Casino Bound

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A6) 1 Marciano; 2 Monroe Supreme; 3 Skip It Always; 4 Bothar Beag; 5 Saucy Miss; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A6) 1 Quality Control; 2 El Sabio; 3 Townside Comet; 4 Coldasice; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Otis Bob

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Weknowitnow; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Stormy Cocojohn; 5 Baht At Breeze; 6 Iconic Samson

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A3) 1 Hot Buns; 2 Boozed Flame; 3 Harton Monkey; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 Swirling Stream; 6 Power Gamble

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A4) 1 Swift Rocco; 2 War stick; 3 Flawless Flash; 4 Headleys Road; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A7) 1 Suntan Lady; 2 Unique Antonia; 3 Rocket Rian; 4 Varra Brae; 5 Iconic Butch; 6 Geneva Kristy

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A3) 1 Curly Watts; 2 Travel Violin; 3 Scuffs Joy; 4 Logee Bauer; 5 Coolemore Pogba; 6 Home Blessing

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A5) 1 Magna Snape; 2 Nagrom Nehpets; 3 Voltair Lass; 4 Tias May; 5 Only Deal; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A5) 1 Tromora Mall; 2 Braetimer; 3 Glenbuck Rose; 4 Geelo Clarky; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Lightfoot Ana

Race 12 21.33 280m Flat (D1) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Lightfoot Mikel; 3 Vacant; 4 Geelo Gaga; 5 Vanity; 6 Coney McKenna

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A6) 1 Russanda Ranby; 2 Mattersey Milly; 3 Unique Fortnata; 4 Mustang Flame; 5 Geelo Bruno; 6 Royston Bob

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A2) 1 Haroldinio; 2 Tick Tock Clock; 3 Ballycowen Elsa; 4 Queensland Bound; 5 Swift Twister; 6 Vacant

Race 15 22.23 500m Flat (A5) 1 Kilcurra Karen; 2 Ragatank Lad; 3 Russanda Gara; 4 Melodys Flash; 5 Walk Tall; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A1) 1 Glenpadden Rock; 2 Token Move; 3 Slaneyside Bingo; 4 Vacant; 5 Headleys Candy; 6 Harton Derwent

Saturday - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Yahoo Benny; 2 Droopys Podge; 3 Russanda Ripley; 4 Palantine Boss; 5 VACANT; 6 Swift Darius

Race 2 19.40 280m Flat Handicap 1 Bahamian Sky; 2 Townside Star; 3 Keep The Faith; 4 Corner Maybe; 5 Marinas Spark; 6 Market Revenue

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Geelo Olly; 2 Deltic Sahara; 3 Droopys Wuyts; 4 Coolboy Blitz; 5 Geelo Senator; 6 Harton Lila

Race 4 20.10 280m Flat (D2) 1 Mustang Mack; 2 Lisnabella; 3 VACANT; 4 Swift Enfield; 5 Head Iton Boris; 6 Hittheroadjack

Race 5 20.25 660m Flat Handicap 1 Harton Grand; 2 Puckane Mall; 3 Truly A Blade; 4 Doonanes Sally; 5 Swift Fantasia; 6 Vito Murry

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Bogcross Mikey; 2 Swift Chip; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Peekaboo George; 5 Soberano Prince; 6 Lindrick Ronnie

Race 7 20.55 280m Flat (D4) 1 Townside Mercury; 2 Fearsome Sprite; 3 Bahamian Hope; 4 Miss Kitkat; 5 Logans Treasure; 6 Montana Jewel

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A4) 1 Marinas Fyler; 2 Pirate Army; 3 Miss Sophierose; 4 Dower Beauty; 5 Live King; 6 Townside Titan

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Random; 2 Joelle Eske; 3 Geelo Zip; 4 Another Rouge; 5 Swift Lyncea; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 10 21.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 Lightfoot Katie; 2 Night Of Thunder; 3 Skip It Hanney; 4 Lisnasure; 5 Lightfoot Gilly; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Valiant Striker; 2 Swift Metro; 3 Yahoo Ticketboo; 4 Off You Trot; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 Yahoo Angela

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A1) 1 Vera Vang; 2 Tick Tock Clock; 3 Swift Marvelette; 4 Geelo Brenny; 5 Boomtown Actor; 6 VACANT

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Queensland Flyer; 2 Killacolla View; 3 Soothing Susy; 4 Swift Century; 5 Debbycot Roy; 6 VACANT

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Brazen Desire; 2 Demesne Alsas; 3 Dromoher Breeze; 4 Night Dancer; 5 Debbycot Ruby; 6 Harton Hondo

n It’s the annual Ladies Day at Owlerton on Tuesday when a host of packages will be available for an action-packed evening at the races.

With gates opening at 6pm, several packages will be available and e will be live entertainment.

The evening’s best dressed guests will also be awarded prizes.

* visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk or call 0114 234 3074.