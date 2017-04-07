owlerton focus

Three Steps to Victory final winner Carl Perry can continue the celebrations into the weekend at Owlerton tonight (Friday, April 7).

Geelo De Sousa (Nap) in Race 5 trap 4 was beaten by Sheffield Retired Greyhound Trust Stakes winner Rappers Station in Open company last time out but has recent winning form in this class and should appreciate the grade relief.

Our next best Lazy Pearl, from trap 2 in Race 6, for trainer Russ Warren brings winning form into this promotion effort but she remains unexposed. The track newcomer has taken big steps forward in her last two starts and should not be daunted by the extra pressure as she goes in search of a hat-trick.

* TONIGHT - 18.39 500m Flat (A5) 1 Farley Boy; 2 All Time Great; 3 Ringside; 4 Glenbuck Rose; 5 Swift Bride; 6 Lindrick Ronnie

2 18.56 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Aero Invicta; 2 Whinmoor Vixen; 3 Ascot Robert; 4 Geelo Messi; 5 Swift Sam; 6 Droopys Realm

19.11 280m Flat (D4) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 Sullane Dara; 3 Longrange Pick; 4 Broomhill Wizard; 5 Top Lass; 6 Stepaside Speedo

19.27 500m Flat (A3) 1 Black Limo; 2 Clomantagh Dino; 3 Joella Eske; 4 Barbican Mo; 5 Swift Dixie; 6 Harton Lila

19.43 280m Flat (D2) 1 Dash Away Wink; 2 Stepaside Radebe; 3 Its Jack; 4 Geelo De Sousa; 5 Russanda Rhianna; 6 Geelo Dash

19.58 500m Flat (A5) 1 Slaneyside Ultan; 2 Lazy Pearl; 3 Coles Hawk; 4 Voltair Lass; 5 Bahamian Laura; 6 Magna Park

20.14 500m Flat (A2) 1 Yahoo Joan; 2 Weak At Denise; 3 Aglish Rebel; 4 You Little Una; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 Swift Twister

20.31 500m Flat (A4) 1 Bogcross Mikey; 2 Demesne Alsas; 3 Honeygar Zeus; 4 Ardrahan Zarla; 5 Headleys Road; 6 Debbycot Ruby

20.47 500m Flat (A4) 1 Get Me Going; 2 Annies Legend; 3 Rackethall Song; 4 Myleens Jackpot; 5 Coney De Campes; 6 Shotgun Slade

21.02 500m Flat (A6) 1 Take That Sky; 2 Headford Dan; 3 Swift Minstral; 4 Mardine Queenie; 5 Hairy Maclary; 6 Bower City

21.17 500m Flat (A4) 1 Magna Snape; 2 Ballyhall Peter; 3 Harton Black; 4 River Blitz; 5 Mays Gambler; 6 Troydale Alex

21.33 500m Flat (A2) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Tick Tock Clock; 3 Magna Motown; 4 Yahoo Ticketyboo; 5 Trionas Times; 6 Vacant

21.50 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Slaneyside Frich; 3 Shellys Opinion; 4 Swift Fantasia; 5 Airforce Joe; 6 Ceridwens Rage

22.07 500m Flat (A8) 1 Carriglad Adele; 2 Yorkshire Raider; 3 Surfer Darragh; 4 Busy Rebel; 5 Forge Ash; 6 Confey Run

22.23 500m Flat (A3) 1 Harton Monkey; 2 All About Drama; 3 Russelena Hawk; 4 Zari Frankie; 5 Shocked Horror; 6 Droopys Bear

22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Coney Cady Mae; 2 Cabra Miller; 3 Boozed Annie; 4 Russanda Vicky; 5 Coolemore Pogba; 6 Coolavanny Dawn

* Elaine Parker’s charge Market Revenue is our Nap selection for the Linda Ireson’s 70th birthday Chase (Race 5, trap 4).#

He wired his rivals by nearly six lengths when last in this grade three back and is back down the competition scale here. He proved what he is capable of with a clean and quick break and is worth a look in htis line-up.

Iconic Sampson (NB) continues to be a factor in races for trainer Sean Davy and was denied a hat-trick on the promotion effort last time out. He is back down in grade and will be expected to give a good account of himself (Race 10 trap 6).

* OWLERTON TOMORROW - 19.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 Townside Becky; 2 Garryglass Swift; 3 Jetts Legend; 4 Rocky The Legend; 5 Tenerife Royal; 6 Mucky Eske

19.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 Killeacle Jewel; 2 Russanda Rhona; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Townside Warrior; 5 Morgans Ziva; 6 Lancaster Bomber

9.55 500m Flat (A6) 1 Heeza Bantam; 2 Tazibel Express; 3 Battyford Mac; 4 Brazen Samurai; 5 Time To Please; 6 Brooklawn Loch

20.10 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Pawsforvic; 3 Swift Erne; 4 Bright Ben; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Adraville Scart

20.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Droopys Ewing; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Vintage Tagg; 4 Market Revenue; 5 Schmeichel; 6 Iamhereyouknow

20.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Tromora Mall; 2 Ragatank Lad; 3 Slaneyside Kiwi; 4 Smurfing Assasin; 5 Geelo Racer; 6 Rockmount Fizz

7 20.55 500m Flat (A7) 1 Rosies Petal; 2 Swift Demi; 3 Glenview Bolt; 4 Unique Miguel; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Geelo Scolari

21.10 500m Flat (A5) 1 Quality Control; 2 Swift Rocco; 3 Howliknowya; 4 Nickoff Bingo; 5 El Hamis; 6 Stormy Cocojohn

21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Dixies Quest; 2 Stormy Maryrose; 3 Lilyflo; 4 Harton Grand; 5 Jimelly Sky; 6 Judge That Boyo

21.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Classy Act; 2 Lastracelisa; 3 Off You Trot; 4 Slaneyside Kirby; 5 Baleoutmay; 6 Iconic Samson

21.55 500m Flat (A2) 1 Classy Act; 2 Random Eddie; 3 Snapoutofit; 4 Swift Century; 5 Geelo Jenga; 6 Fearsome Folly

22.10 500m Flat (A8) 1 Swift Fiora; 2 Coloured Sonic; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Rocket Rian; 5 Ballyrussell Dan; 6 Run China Lad

22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 killeacle Tammy; 2 Slaneyside Bingo; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Ballycowe Tom; 5 Deanridge Casba; 6 Harton Aire

22.40 500 Flat (A6) 1 Moss Row Roll; 2 Friskyforwhisky; 3 Portmagee Lord; 4 Straight Flush; 5 Geneva Jazz; 6 Micky Boyz

