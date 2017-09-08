Owlerton dog cards for September 8 and 9, plus festive plans at the track

Have your say

Weekend cards at Owlerton Stadium Sheffield are -

OWLERTON TONIGHT- Friday, September 8 - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A6) 1 Kilcurra Karen;2 Salems Poseidon;3 Townside Monroe;4 Stormy Cocojohn;5 Sophies Spirit;6 Hellfire Lady

Race 2 18.56 28om Flat (D3) 1 Keep The Faith;2 Lostrigg Ice;3 Townside Warrior;4 Geelo Rambo;5 Wee Lady;6 Star Power

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A7) 1 Geelo Vic;2 Mid Tipp Betty;3 Southwind Lucy;4 showbiz Turbo;5 Surfer Darragh;6 Peekaboo Joan

Race 4 19.27 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend;2 Harton Grand;3 Slaneyside Kiwi;4 Magna Notown;5 Swift Fantasia;6 Harton Black

Race 5 19.43 280m Flat (D3) 1 Corner Maybe;2 All Time Great;3 Stepaside Curie;4 Geelo Junior;5 Laughing Legend;6 Casino Bound

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A3) 1 Pirate Army;2 Snapoutofit;3 Chips And Cheese;4 Russanda Rhona;5 Stanza;6 Powerful Trend

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A8) 1 Garryglass Swift;2 Hi I Amber;3 Dunbolg Cygnus;4 Shianns Lass;5 Geneva Jazz;6 Iconic Belle

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A5) 1 Ballyhall Peter;2 Logee Eliza;3 Snug Presley;4 Smurfing Assasin;5 Droopys Bear;6 Royston Bobby

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A2) 1 Clares Ransom;2 Westoe Moreti;3 Coolboy Blitz;4 Candlelightdream;5 Flawless Flash;6 Swift Darius

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A5) 1 Marciano;2 Joella Daisy;3 Sheeza Bantam;4 Geelo Mirage;5 Katie General;6 Droopys Trieste

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A4) 1 All About Drama;2 Charge Ahead;3 Joella Rosie;4 Tias May;5 Fearsome Monroe;6 Ballinabola Golf

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A6) 1 Emilys Princess;2 Wisty;3 Fleetwood Daisy;4 Joella Poppy;5 Layas Girl;6 Logans Bubbly

Race 13 21.50 280m Flat (D1) 1 Lightfoot Mikel;2 stepaside Radebe;3 Early Mist;4 Breakthe News;5 Geelo Snakey;6 Rennie Mac

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A8) 1 Stunning Tommy;2 Blanemore Oyster;3 Fionns First;4 Stepaside Elvis;5 Coolbawn Blue;6 Slaneyside Heany

Race 15 22.23 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Bearly Legal;2 Swift Chip;3 Lazy Pearl;4 Tornaroy Torment;5 Droopys Realm;6 Swift Sam

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A1) 1 Ballymac Sheehy;2 Joella Eske;3 Jaxx Teller;4 Vacant; 5 Boomtown Actor;6 Swift Molossos

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Kingdom Deere;2 Bumblebee Bailey;3 Peekaboo Maddie;4 Jaunty Maid;5 Petes Boy;6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 2 19.40 280m Flat Handicap 1 Bahamian Hope;2 Townside Mercury;3 Roedhelmrockstar;4 Townside Star;5 Southwind Lisa;6 Mustang Lucky

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Keishas Girl;2 Lightfoot Katie;3 Unique Fortunata;4 Eskes Jewel;5 VACANT;6 Headleys Shane

Race 4 20.10 280m Flat (D3) 1 Swift Affinity;2 Geelo Magic;3 Battyford Hannah;4 Round Deebend;5 Slaneyside Hoey;6 Run China Lad

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Yahoo Joan;2 Geelo Rush;3 Swift Burn;4 Thornwick Lass;5 Swift Lyncea;6 Swift Twister

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Truly A Blade;2 Yahoo Linda;3 Pacos Boy;4 Ramor Express;5 El Hamis;6 Geelo Dottie

Race 7 20.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Rocco;2 Heeza Bantam;3 Masada Bing;4 Voltair Lass;5 Kranky Toni;6 Fulham Fyler

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A5) 1 Cals Villa;2 Peekaboo Freddie;3 Peekaboo George;4 Logic Reason;5 Greycraft Snoop;6 Iamhereyouknow

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Miss The Flight;2 Curly Watts;3 Russanda Gara;4 Balroe Belle;5 Headleys Road;6 Yahoo Angela

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Geelo Murphy;2 Valiant Striker;3 Mystical Girl;4 Brazen Samurai;5 Magna Babe;6 Townside Titan

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A5) 1 Go Mike Go;2 Sister Sledge;3 Glenbuck Rose;4 Only Change;5 Adraville Scart;6 Fast Fit Loch

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A7) 1 Bahamian Sky;2 Skidrose Promise;3 Lacken Rocky;4 Aero Invicta;5 Kilvil Skylark;6 Ferndale Kitten

Race 13 22.25 280m Flat (D2) 1 Swift Bosch;2 Battyford Merlin;3 Skip It Hanney;4 Boozed Bruce;5 Lostrigg Charlie;6 Lacken Berrie

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A1) 1 Russelena Doll;2 Haroldinio;3 Explosive Joseph;4 Geelo Brenny;5 VACANT;6 Brazen Speed

* Racing fans can look forward to an action-packed festive period at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium, with a range of hospitality packages available as well as two additional race meetings.

As well as its regular Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night meetings, Owlerton will hold two additional fixtures on Sunday 17 December and Thursday 28 December.

There will be no racing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve.

A variety of packages will be available, plus executive boxes for Christmas party groups.

For a full range of packages or to book, visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk or call 0114 234 3074.