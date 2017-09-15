Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club plot promotion assault

Have your say

The Miners Doncaster Volleyball Club launch their new season this weekend - and do so in good form.

They beat a Hull Thunder side featuring 2012 Great Britain Olympian Ben Pipes 3-2 in their opening friendly.

And they followed that up with a 3-2 victory at Division Two side Manchester Marvels 1 - who play in the league above them - despite missing star player Artur Zylinski.

The Doncaster club, formed in 2015, welcome Haughton Darlington to Campsmount Academy on Saturday (3pm) in the first round of the National Cup.

They have aspirations of reaching the top of the English game and begin their promotion assault in Division Three North of the National Volleyball League at Manchester Marvels 2 on Sunday, September 24.

The club gained National League status after winning the Yorkshire League Division One title in their first season.

For more information visit the club’s Facebook page.

Anyone interested in joining the club, or sponsoring them, should contact secretary Jozef Balazs by emailing secretary@theminersdvc.co.uk.