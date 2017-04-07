Market Revenue is hot tip at Owlerton tongight - plus all the runners (Saturday, April 8)

Elaine Parker’s charge Market Revenue is our Nap selection for the Linda Ireson’s 70th birthday Chase at Owlerton tonight (Saturday, April 8,Race 5, trap 4).

Geelo De Sousa (Nap) in Race 5 trap 4 was beaten by Sheffield Retired Greyhound Trust Stakes winner Rappers Station in Open company last time out but has recent winning form in this class and should appreciate the grade relief.

He wired his rivals by nearly six lengths when last in this grade three back and is back down the competition scale here. He proved what he is capable of with a clean and quick break and is worth a look in htis line-up.

Iconic Sampson (NB) continues to be a factor in races for trainer Sean Davy and was denied a hat-trick on the promotion effort last time out. He is back down in grade and will be expected to give a good account of himself (Race 10 trap 6).

* OWLERTON TONIGHT - 19.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 Townside Becky; 2 Garryglass Swift; 3 Jetts Legend; 4 Rocky The Legend; 5 Tenerife Royal; 6 Mucky Eske

19.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 Killeacle Jewel; 2 Russanda Rhona; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Townside Warrior; 5 Morgans Ziva; 6 Lancaster Bomber

9.55 500m Flat (A6) 1 Heeza Bantam; 2 Tazibel Express; 3 Battyford Mac; 4 Brazen Samurai; 5 Time To Please; 6 Brooklawn Loch

20.10 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Pawsforvic; 3 Swift Erne; 4 Bright Ben; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Adraville Scart

20.25 500m Flat (A4) 1 Droopys Ewing; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Vintage Tagg; 4 Market Revenue; 5 Schmeichel; 6 Iamhereyouknow

20.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Tromora Mall; 2 Ragatank Lad; 3 Slaneyside Kiwi; 4 Smurfing Assasin; 5 Geelo Racer; 6 Rockmount Fizz

7 20.55 500m Flat (A7) 1 Rosies Petal; 2 Swift Demi; 3 Glenview Bolt; 4 Unique Miguel; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Geelo Scolari

21.10 500m Flat (A5) 1 Quality Control; 2 Swift Rocco; 3 Howliknowya; 4 Nickoff Bingo; 5 El Hamis; 6 Stormy Cocojohn

21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Dixies Quest; 2 Stormy Maryrose; 3 Lilyflo; 4 Harton Grand; 5 Jimelly Sky; 6 Judge That Boyo

21.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Classy Act; 2 Lastracelisa; 3 Off You Trot; 4 Slaneyside Kirby; 5 Baleoutmay; 6 Iconic Samson

21.55 500m Flat (A2) 1 Classy Act; 2 Random Eddie; 3 Snapoutofit; 4 Swift Century; 5 Geelo Jenga; 6 Fearsome Folly

22.10 500m Flat (A8) 1 Swift Fiora; 2 Coloured Sonic; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Rocket Rian; 5 Ballyrussell Dan; 6 Run China Lad

22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 killeacle Tammy; 2 Slaneyside Bingo; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Ballycowe Tom; 5 Deanridge Casba; 6 Harton Aire

22.40 500 Flat (A6) 1 Moss Row Roll; 2 Friskyforwhisky; 3 Portmagee Lord; 4 Straight Flush; 5 Geneva Jazz; 6 Micky Boyz

* Owlerton will kick off its Bank Holiday events for 2017 with a special Easter Monday meeting. The stadium will host a BAGS (Bookmakers Afternoon Greyhound Service) meeting on Monday 17 April, with a number of hospitality options also available. visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk