Lisa’s dog is no Flash in the pan - Owlerton tips and runners for July 14 & 15

Flawless Flash (Nap) has the recent winning form in this grade to suggest she will be the one to beat again at Owlerton tonight.

Running Running from Trap 4 in the A4 Race 8, Lisa Stephenson’s charge survived a bump two back to score, so is prepared to win ugly, and is also running well in defeat.

The danger here in Tracy Jackson’s 40th Birthday Stakes looks to be on the inside in the blue jacket but the preference is for the proven grade winner.

Stepaside Radebe is our Next Best in Race 2 18.56 280m Flat (D2). There are no shocks or surprises any more about the dog in Trap 2.

The consistent Jamie Smith runner gets some significant class relief out of open conditions to step back to the grade he last won at on June 20 by an impressive four-and-a-half lengths and at a personal-best time of 16.00s.

He has the CV to be a factor at this level and can make the most of the downgrade.

TONIGHT’S CARD (Friday, July 14) -

Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A5) 1 Six Pack; 2 Catrigg; 3 Glenbuck Rose; 4 Stepaside Lucas; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 2 15.56 280m Flat (D2) 1 Mustang Mack; 2 Stepaside Radebe; 3 Ballycowen Kara; 4 Coney Mako; 5 Vanity; 6 Head Iton Boris

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A8) 1 Swift Fiora; 2 Stepaside Fifi; 3 Tanora; 4 Lacken Joan; 5 Peekaboo Joan; 6 Busy Rebel

Race 4 19.26 500m Flat (A5) 1 Kilcurra Karen; 2 Appy Thomaas; 3 Tias May; 4 Fearsome Monroe; 5 Question Time; 6 Fair Game

Race 5 19.42 660m Flat Handicap 1 Slaneyside Frich; 2 Rashers Legend; 3 Smurfing Assasin; 4 Medal Mayhem; 5 Truly A Blade; 6 Vito Murry

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A5) 1 Quality Control; 2 Sister Sledge; 3 Broughs Pet; 4 On Stage Bonnie; 5 Vigorous Chuckie; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 7 20.13 500mFlat (A6) 1 Swift Demi; 2 El Sabo; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Only Change; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Troydale Alex

Race 8 20.28 500m Flat (A4) 1 Cediwens Rage; 2 Vintage Tagg; 3 Unique Fortunata; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Jaydee; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 9 20.43 500m Flat (A4) 1 Puckabe Mall; 2 Scruffs Joy; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Marys Coco; 5 Not My Problem; 6 Shotgun Slade

Race 10 20.58 500m Flat (A3) 1 All About Drama; 2 Swift Bruno; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Springwell Matty; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Drumna Frost

Race 11 21.14 500m Flat (A6) 1 Marciano; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Monroe Supreme; 4 Ashgrove Milly; 5 Adraville Scart; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Lord; 2 Seagreave Jack; 3 Coney Cactus; 4 Stride On Maggie; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 VACANT

Race 13 21.50 280m Flat (D3) 1 No Emotion; 2 Slaneyside Hoey; 3 Demesne Romeo; 4 Daboybrian; 5 Sirius Star; 6 Lancaster Bomber

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A7) 1 Gaelic Ramble; 2 Head Iton Cheeky; 3 Ivys Ray; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Divine Joy; 6 Slaneyside Heany

Race 15 22.23 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Deltic Sahara; 3 Masada Bing; 4 Zar Zar Gabor; 5 Long Story; 6 Hittheroadjack

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A2) 1 Hot Buns; 2 Swift Metro; 3 Buckfast Kiera; 4 Queensland Bound; 5 VACANT; 6 Lazy Knight

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Yahoo Joan; 2 Soothing Susy; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 Off You Trot; 5 Swift Twister; 6 VACANT

Race 2 19.40 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Aero Invicta; 2 Whinmoor Vixen; 3 Morell Zeva; 4 VACANT; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Swift Sam

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A7) 1 Unique Antonia; 2 Shes All There; 3 Southwind Lucy; 4 Harton Grand; 5 Mill Venetian; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 4 20.10 280m Flat (D2) 1 Fearsome Solar; 2 Night Of Thunder; 3 Swift Enfield; 4 Lisasure; 5 VACANT; 6 Carry On

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Swift Aspen; 2 Joella Eske; 3 VACANT; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Boomtown Actor; 6 Swift Darius

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Brazen Desire; 2 Glaise Shadow; 3 Headleys Road; 4 Soberano Prince; 5 Lindrick Ronnie; 6 Townside Titan

Race 7 20.55 Flat (A4) 1 Slow Away; 2 Droopys Extra; 3 Best Judgement; 4 Kranky Toni; 5 Dower Beauty; 6 Ghost Buster

Race 8 21.10 Flat (D4) 1 Keep The Faith; 2 Lisdean Snitch; 3 Geelo Cassie; 4 Logans Treasure; 5 Citizen Holly; 6 Geelo Junior

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Unique Aurelia; 2 Russanda Ranby; 3 Mucky Melody; 4 Dunbolg Cygnus; 5 Geneva Kristy; 6 Mucky Eske

Race 10 21.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 Cruz On Kane; 2 Marriage Vows; 3 Lightfoot Beth; 4 Geelo Genie; 5 Lightfoot Ola; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A6) 1 Emilys Princess; 2 Townside Comet; 3 Strides Marilyn; 4 Layas Girl; 5 Iconic Butch; 6 Black Dante

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A2) 1 Fourpenny Star; 2 Tick Tock Clock; 3 Hovex Blaze; 4 Another Rouge; 5 Swift Lyncea; VACANT

Race 13 22.25 660m Flat (S2) 1 Valiant Striker; 2 Airforce Joe; 3 Likely Outcome; 4 Swift Fantasia; 5 Harton Black; 6 Harton Lila

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Fourpenny Blitz; 2 Geelo Olly; 3 Haroldinio; 4 Russanda Rhona; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 Power Gamble