Is this criticism of Sheffield Wednesday from former Owls midfielder and Sky Sports pundit unfair?

A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder believes the club are currently underachieving with the squad at their disposal.

David Prutton, a football expert and columnist at Sky Sports, has claimed the club needs to kick on from the past two seasons in his latest blog.

The Owls have fallen short at the play-off stages in consecutive seasons, losing 1-0 to Hull in 2015/16's play-off final before being knocked out in the semi-finals to Huddersfield Town last season.

Wednesday currently find themselves 16th in the Championship with just one win after five games away at Fulham.

Despite being a point better off than they were last season after five games, Prutton believes the Owls haven't 'quite got going so far'.

On his Sky Sports blog, he wrote: "They would have been hoping to push on, though, and a poor start can be the difference between challenging for the top two and battling into the top six.

"You never want to be playing catch up and the Owls have looked more in danger of missing out on the play-offs in the last two seasons, rather than making a move towards the top two.

"They were an unknown quantity when they reached the play-off final in his first year in charge but they would have been disappointed not to go further last season, and now they need to kick on.

"Nottingham Forest is a massive game for them and they'll want to get their first home win of the season after two 1-1 draws so far against Sunderland and QPR. It will be interesting to see the line-up that Carvalhal puts out at Hillsborough.

"On paper it's a great Championship squad that should be challenging near the top, but right now it's less than the sum of its parts."

Wednesday host Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on Saturday and will have to do so without Fernando Foriestieiri who has been ruled out for three months through injury.