Steelers 8, Dundee Stars 2: Sheffield record fourth win in five games

Steelers recorded their fourth win in five games, with a comprehensive 8-2 win over Dundee Stars.

Both sides were high scoring in their last games - Sheffield put seven past Guildford and Dundee did the same against Fife Flyers.

But it was Sheffield who stormed to a 5-0 lead within 15 minutes and rarely let up.

Omar Pacha's young side could do little to contain the iceSheffield men, Colton Fretter scoring twice in four minutes - with Juha Koivisto tipping in between his pair.

Goals from Mathieu Roy and Brady Ramsay ensured the five-goal margin at the first break, his goal from a 16-year-old Kieran Brown's assist, pinging the water bottle off the top of the net.

After such a defensive cave-in, Dundee restored some self-respect and order and even posted their own goal at 28:22 from Canadian right wing Malcolm Gould, through the legs of Ervins Mustukovs.

But that was pretty much neutralised when John Armstrong powered home from the top of the crease on the half hour mark in a 1-1 middle period which seemed quite conservative after the earlier onslaught.

With Steelers serving a Bench Minor penalty, Stars again hit the net, Jimmy Jensen reducing the score to 6-2 at 43;05.

A Rob Dowd v Riley Stadel fight - Dowd winning with some heavy right hands - provided an interlude. But a two goal blitz from Tim Wallace finished the Scots off.