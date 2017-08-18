Who is the fittest Sheffield Steelers player in the class of 2017-18?

We put Sheffield Steelers fitness and conditioning coach Danny Mawer on the spot.

He's best testing and monitoring Paul Thompson's squad since they assembled a fortnight ago.

Lots of individual names sprung to mind, when we asked Mawer who the fittest Steeler was.

Andreas Valdix, for instance, has made significant strides compared to this time last year.

But after careful thought, Mawer insisted: "There is no such thing as the fittest Steeler. Each player does different things better, their needs are different as well.

“What I can say is that this team, this group are in better shape than they were at the same time last year. The guys have all worked extremely hard this summer and have smashed the tests we have carried out.

Andreas Valdix - made the biggest improvement

"They are the same tests as last year so we can see improvements.

“I guess Valdix sticks out to me. He was in great shape last year but he has been killing the tests we have been doing. He probably has the biggest improvement.

"Everyone of the returning players is way ahead of where they were 12 months ago. It shows their total commitment not just in season but in the summer as well.

"Age is no barrier. Jonathan Phillips is a machine, he leads the way in so many of the drills.

Danny Mawer and Paul Thompson

“Ben O’Connor is another one. His work in the summer was outstanding. Ben has taken massive strides and his commitment to doing so has been fantastic to see. He is in great nick" said Mawer.

“This was a big summer for the kids and both Cole Shudra and Liam Kirk have been diligent over the past few months. They have grown, got stronger and faster. I’d say Coles transformation is the most on the team, he is another one who has worked so hard.

“What has also impressed me are the newcomers. Everyone in the summer contacted me for the work outs the returning players were doing and we had constant dialogue.

"We monitor the guys daily and I can honestly say that I have never worked with a group so focused and hard working, they are all about the business"