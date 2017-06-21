Video: Worldwide offers tempting Sheffield Steelers ace

Paul Thompson hopes Andreas Valdix’s first-year love affair with Sheffield Steelers was intense enough for him to repel advances from suitors all round the world.

The hard-working Swedish centreman has yet to decide on his next move after impressing in his maiden season with the Play Off championship winners.

Coach Thompson today revealed clubs in Japan, Germany, Sweden and Austria were all chasing the 32-year-old’s signature.

He denied there was a ‘sticking point’ in the negotiations with Valdix.

“It’s just good players have options” said Thompson. “He is definitely a player that we are talking to. A player I would like to see back here, if that happens great.”

If it doesn’t then he has to find a player with similar attributes, he said.

Andreas Valdix scores

“We are speaking to three or four players; it is a juggling act this time of year.”

Thompson said hand injuries probably stopped him being in the top three scorers within the team, as it was he was a creditable seventh, despite being absent from 20 games.

The coach said the one-time Sweden U20 star had elevated the levels of wingers Robert Dowd and Levi Nelson when he was fit and on song.

“They are very comfortable as a three. And if he was to come back - and we are not at that point right now - I have that option to play those three together; I know it is a line that works.

Andreas Valdix

“I thought they were the most dynamic line for the last couple of months.

Valdix was a great ‘glue’ in between the two, who played an unselfish role for the team.

“He has opportunities I think in Asia, in the Japan League in Germany and back in Sweden as well as Austria. But he loved it here. It is an ongoing thing. I’d like to see him back here, if not, that’s the way it is.”

Steelers also require one more “good all-round solid no-nonsense defencemen” to finish off their roster.

“We want a right shot defenceman. We have only got one out of the five we’ve got currently, which is Davey Phillips, so we we try to get left-right combinations if possible.”

Right handed d-men are a litter rarer to source, he said.