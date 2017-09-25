VIDEO: Where have all the Sheffield Steelers' goals gone? Andreas Valdix admits they are too 'soft'

Sheffield Steelers went from heroes to zeroes in the space of one week.

After scoring 15 goals in two big wins over Guildford Flames and Dundee Stars they managed just one strike in two defeats to Belfast Giants.

Valdix in action for Steelers

Paul Thompson, the coach, blamed Sudnay's shut out defeat on "rubbish performances, rubbish ice and rubbish refereeing."

But with Milton Keynes Lightning the opponents on Wednesday, the team must learn the lessons quickly and move on.

Andreas Valdix, who has one point from five league games, says his side had been "too soft" around the net - both in crashing the cage and shooting more directly.

"After the two games that we won with quite high numbers, (7-1 and 8-2) I don't know if we relaxed a little bit too much" he said.

"They (Belfast) have a great team and we have to work harder."

He said Sheffield attackers should be more visible at the net more from Wednesday's game onwards.

"I think we have to be stronger all over the pitch and just play better.

"There are no easy games. Just keep on working and it will come."

The Swedish centre said he did not think confidence will be undermined by losing two games to an obvious title challenger; Giants have leapfrogged over them into second place, behind early leaders Manchester Storm.

"No, not at all. We have a good team, if we play our best we will win those games."

As for Wednesday's MK, game he said: "Even if we win 1-0 it's a win. We just need to win, it doesn't matter how much we win with."

