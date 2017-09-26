Video: Sheffield Steelers take a break from 'worst ever' Arena surface in search for goals and points

Sheffield Steelers get a break from their "rubbish" ice surface at the Arena tomorrow night - and hoping they can replicate their last goal fiesta at iceSheffield.

Milton Keynes Lightning are season-first visitors to the South Yorkshire on Wednesday, the rink where Dundee Stars came unstuck 8-2 last week.

It is a welcome change of venue for the players - although the fans don't like it as much, judging by the fact only 942 turned up for the Stars landslide.

Freeskating Ben O'Connor says the Arena ice "is the worst I have ever seen it" but is now focussing on the arrival of Ashley Tait's MKL to the sister facility.

"They have signed some players who have been around the league and established themselves and are good players" said the d-man.

"So that is why they are getting some good results, they have got a team that knows what it's all about. "e can't take them lightly and it's going to be another battle.

Ben O'Connor hopes for a better result than the previous weekend

"We cannot lose three on the bounce, (after back to back losses to Belfast Giants) it's at home so we have got to put a performance on and get back to winning ways."

MKL make the most of their chances, they were outshot by Coventry Blaze last Sunday (34-27) but still ended up 7-4 away victors at the Skydome Arena.

Lightning forward Denny Kearney was named Elite League Player of the Week after scoring two game-winning goals last weekend.

Steelers will be without defensemen Scott Aarssen, who has a groin problem, but Zack Fitzgerald will be back after hospital tests on a bone ruled out a fracture.

