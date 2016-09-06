VIDEO Sheffield Steelers hat-trick hero ready to lock horns with Red Bull Salzburg

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Tyler Mosienko hasn’t played on many teams that have been hammered 8-1.

So the Champions Hockey League defeat to Red Bull Salzburg on August 20 is not an image the Steelers centre keeps at the forefront of his mind.

Since the humbling experience at the Eisarena, Sheffield have had 18 days to train, play and form as a unified team and Mosienko believes that time has been priceless in seeing a fitter more unified team develop.

And he believes that they can give Salzburg, one of the rich teams of Europe, a run for their money in the CHL group game at Sheffield Arena on Sunday.

“When we were there (in Austria) we’d had a lot of travel, we were only together for not even a week. We’ll be a little more ready for them this time around. If we are looking for a positive about the situation, five on five we were right with them. If we stay out of the penalty box we’ll be alright. We have got to keep our sticks to ourselves this weekend.”

Avoiding penalties will be a priority, although coach Paul Thompson admits his side is confused at the different refereeing interpretations in the CHL as compared to the EIHL. But a superior all-round performance is also vital, says Mosienko.

“We’d like to have a little more puck possession, forecheck a little better, those are all things that should come with the conditioning we have had since last time we played them. “I think we can do better and I want to do better and I think we will be on the right track here.”

Mosienko says the formation of a complete fourth line unit has been a great asset, compared to last season’s squad.

In the third period against Manchester Storm, last weekend, you could see what that extra depth did for the team, he said.

“And with the signings, personally, I think we got some good skill and Power Play wise I think we are snapping it around a little better than we were last year” said the forward who scored a hat-trick against Storm.

Tyler Mosienko in action for the Steelers. Photo: Chris Etchells

