VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers can bring home the Continental Cup says Andreas Valdix

Andreas Valdix is confident that Sheffield Steelers can win the Continental Cup if they play at their highest level.

And the return of Colton Fretter and Joonas Ronnberg to the squad will help them achieve that ambition, he says.

The Swedish centre, who has averaged a point a game over the past five matches and frequently brings the best out of linemates Robert Dowd and Levi Nelson, doesn’t know entirely what to expect from two of their three opponents in Denmark, this weekend.

But he says: “We have a big team, so if we play the way we can play I think we have a good chance to win this tournament. We are going there to win it.”

Valdix believes his team are in “quite good form right now.”

They will need to be against Minsk, home side Rungsted and Riga.

Yorkshire's favourite Swede

“The only team I know about is the Danish team, I have some friends playing in that team” says the forward.

"They have a quite good team. The other teams I have no idea. We can just go out and play our game.”

On the return of Fretter, after suspension, Valdix said: “He is a great guy a good goal scorer so it is going to gain us to have him back.”

Ronnberg would also assist them, after leaving the club but offering his services for this tournament

“He is a great guy too, especially now when we are a little bit short on the D, so it is going to good for us.”

Overall, ambitions were easy for him to summarise: “We want to win everything.

“Everyone is saying the League is the most important one, but like I said we want to win them all.”

