VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers boss has to accept tonight's freak loss

Coach Paul Thompson took tonight's defeat to champions Cardiff Devils on the chin.

The Sheffield Steelers chief saw a freak goal decide the match 4-3 in Devils' favour.

But he said he had seen enough positive things from tonight's Elite League opener to warrant confidence, going forward.

He said the loss did not bring echoes of last season, Devils dominated at Sheffield Arena, eventually winning the title on that ice.

Listen what he has to say on our video - and also go on our website to see a clip of Colton Fretter's goal: http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/ice-hockey/sheffield-steelers/sheffield-steelers-3-4-cardiff-devils-overtime-final-score-1-8757587