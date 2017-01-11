Video: Sheffield Steelers 5 Edinburgh Capitals 2.

It wasn’t pretty - or particularly convincing.

But at this stage of the season it’s not how you win, it’s if you win.

This 5-2 victory puts Steelers within three points of second place Belfast, with two games in hand over both them and leaders Cardiff.

Caps came back from 3-0 to 3-2 and put up a gallant fight.

But Sheffield, even on an average day at the office, were worth the win.

Steelers were without flu victim Yared Hagos; Capitals had just 15 skaters to pick from.

Steelers failed to convert an early Power Play, Colton Fretter was denied on two efforts, Guillaume Desbiens was hit in the face with a puck and a Mathieu Roy shot cannoned off the bar.

It was harder work than some fans perhaps expected against a team they’d beaten 7-1 in November.

Bottom club Edinburgh, who’d chalked up just seven regulation wins in 28 attempts, were under the cosh and goalie Travis Fullerton facing a lot of rubber.

But Sheffield’s offensive precision was blunt and, given a subdued crowd at iceSheffield - there is disgruntlement amongst some fans as the Supporters Club is being stopped by the club from selling away tickets at the Arena - the 0-0 first period was not one to linger long in the memory.

Paul Thompson and Jerry Andersson (l)

The number of empty seats gave the match a training session feel to it.

But the feelgood factor returned when Mathieu Roy’s power drive zipped in through Fullerton’s legs on the Power Play at 26:08.

Markus Nilsson was a whisker away from doubling it immediately afterwards and Jonathan Phillips hit the crossbar before John Armstrong converted at 28:51.

Ben O’Connor had been party to both goals and he was in the attack that made it 3-0, Fretter getting on the board.

Michal Dobron’s side had lost all but one of their last nine games but they grabbed one back on the PP at 34:32 through Jaroslav Hertl.

Mustukovs preserved the margin with saves from Ian Schultz and Pavel Vorobye

But Karel Vromas flicked in a mid air puck on the PP to put the pressure on Sheffield at 3-2 at 49:39.

Desbiens rattled a post at the other end before Mike Ratchuk made the game safe at 51:36, Armstrong adding an empty netter.

RESULT

Wednesday 11th January

Elite League

Sheffield Steelers 5 Edinburgh Capitals 2

FIXTURES

Saturday 14th January

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Edinburgh Capitals – 7.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Belfast Giants – 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars – 7.15pm

Sheffield Steelers v Coventry Blaze – 7.00pm

Sunday 15th January

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers – 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Belfast Giants – 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers – 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Braehead Clan – 5.30pm

