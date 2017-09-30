VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers 5-2 Coventry Blaze (final score)

Have your say

Luke Ferrara had a dream personal return to Sheffield Steelers tonight - but he couldn't deliver the points for his new team.

Ferrara scored in each of the first two periods for Coventry Blaze against his old team, Sheffield Steelers.

Robert Dowd in action tonight. Pic by Hayley Roberts

But Coventry ran out of steam towards the end and Sheffield had five different scorers on the board.

Steelers had handed Blaze a lesson in special teams at the start his absorbing game, tonight.

Steelers, who were without Scott Aarssen (groin) and Jonas Westerling (upper body,) executed the perfect penalty kill after Brady Ramsay went in the box for boarding.

Then on their own Power Play, Matt Marquardt squeezed home the opening goal, 18 seconds into the man-advantage.

Jonathan Phillips on the boards. Picture Hayley Roberts

Sheffield hit the bar and post through Levi Nelson and Colton Fretter.

But Coventry survived the storm and equalised at 11;14.

Ben Lake was their most dangerous player and he was on the ice when Luke Ferrara levelled, against his old club.

Blaze then had their best spell of the first 20 minutes and Gustav Ahnelov could have given them a lead.

Coventry, visitors to the Arena

Coventry were on the front foot at the start of the middle session, but Sheffield came back strongly and Andreas Valdix buried a Robert Dowd rebound for 2-1 at 31;44.

But Ferrara buried a penalty shot to restore parity after a Mark Matheson infringement.

Dowd gave the Arena side the lead for the third time, apt reward for his persistency around the net at 45;39.

But Blaze wouldn't lie down.

Ross Venus and Jordan Pietrus both hit Steelers' pipework.

Defenceman Joonas Ronnberg scored the insurance goal at 57;42 on the Power Play.

And Jonathan Phillips hit an empty netter at 58:44, to produce a flattering but welcome 5-2 end result.