Video: Paul Thompson's view on tonight's Sheffield Steelers win over Coventry Blaze

"Always the way."

That was Sheffield Steelers' coach Paul Thompson's view of a returning player who came back to briefly haunt his side.

Coventry's Luke Ferrara scored twice, but his team were outgunned 5-2, thanks to a late rally.

Here what Thompson has to say after his side sealed the two points.

RESULTS

Flashback: Luke Ferrara in a Steeler shirt

Saturday 30th September

Elite League

Cardiff Devils 5 Braehead Clan 0

Sheffield Steelers 5 Coventry Blaze 2

Challenge Cup Group A

Nottingham Panthers 3 Manchester Storm 2

Challenge Cup Group B

Belfast Giants 4 Edinburgh Capitals 6

Fife Flyers 5 Dundee Stars 1

Challenge Cup Group C

Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Guildford Flames 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 1st October

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm

Challenge Cup Group B

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm