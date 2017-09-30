Video: Paul Thompson's view on tonight's Sheffield Steelers win over Coventry Blaze

"Always the way."
That was Sheffield Steelers' coach Paul Thompson's view of a returning player who came back to briefly haunt his side.
Coventry's Luke Ferrara scored twice, but his team were outgunned 5-2, thanks to a late rally.
Here what Thompson has to say after his side sealed the two points.
And see also our match report on www.thestar.co.uk/icehockey
RESULTS
Saturday 30th September
Elite League
Cardiff Devils 5 Braehead Clan 0
Sheffield Steelers 5 Coventry Blaze 2
Challenge Cup Group A
Nottingham Panthers 3 Manchester Storm 2
Challenge Cup Group B
Belfast Giants 4 Edinburgh Capitals 6
Fife Flyers 5 Dundee Stars 1
Challenge Cup Group C
Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Guildford Flames 2
FIXTURES
Sunday 1st October
Elite League
Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm
Dundee Stars v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.30pm
Guildford Flames v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm
Manchester Storm v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm
Challenge Cup Group B
Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm
