Video of THAT Sheffield Steelers goal and Play-Off celebration

Sheffield are Play Off champions after a dramatic Final which only ended after double overtime - some 94 gruelling minutes of blood sweat and ultimately tears of joy.

Steelers came back from 3-1 down before two periods of sudden death overtime to take the win.

While Cardiff are the League’s best team, after winning the Elite division and the Cup, Steelers know they can match them on any given night.

The final was won by Levi Nelson - who, privately, has needed surgery on his knee for some time. His two-goal contribution was typical of Steelers’ overall courage and bloody-minded willpower.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “He and the rest of the team are warriors. I am incredibly proud of them. We did it the hard way, but we did it.

He said the huge contingent of Steelers fans were a factor in keeping his exhausted team going.

The side definitely fed off the energy pouring from the orange clad hordes at the NIC, Nottingham. They were like an extra player.

The powder keg game was exhausting to watch, let alone take part in. Steelers lost the first period 3-1, then won the second 4-1, before being dragged into overtime.

Cardiff opened the scoring through Guillaume Doucet (power play) at 2:20.

But John Armstrong playing with style and pace forced his side back at 3:52.

Two goals in three minutes for Cardiff gave then a first period edge though, Joey Haddad and Joey Martin doing the damage. But help was on hand from a source you wouldn’t necessarily think of in terms of offensive inspiration. Geoff Walker - apparently overlooked by Cardiff as a potential signing - scored at 24:24

Colton Fretter worked the puck home from close range to level at 3-3.

Then an ultra-offensive passage of play saw Levi Nelson score on the Power Play but Layne Ulmer knock home an equaliser.

That man Walker then gave Steelers a lead for a second time. But it only lasted for the 54 seconds of the third period when Andrew Hotham netted.

It was anybody’s game with Devils striking the post twice. Steelers and Devils, who beat each other 6-2 in a brace of games last month, would not, it seemed, be prised-apart easily.

And so it carried on through no less than 34 minutes five-on-five overtime.

Tired legs and minds meant that precision had gone out the window - it was like watching two boxers slugging it out in round 12.

But after a FOURTH interval, Sheffield supercharged by fan support, grabbed the winner through Nelson.

It’s been a long, unpredictable 76-game season since the class of 2016-7 assembled, but it was worth every moment to savour this victory.

