Video: Not good enough - that's both Sheffield Steelers and the officiating

Have your say

Paul Thompson criticised his own team and the refereeing after his side slumped at home to Belfast Giants.

He said his team didn't have an offensive edge, particularly on the Power Play, and the officiating was "100 per cent wrong" in some key decisions including Belfast Giants' first goal in a 2-0 win at Sheffield Arena.

Thommo - not in the best of moods

Thompson said his team's Power Play and the condition of the ice at their home rink were equally poor.

Some of his top players are not performing, he said.

And they had a zero-point haul from two weekends against their fellow title-challengers.

See and hear what he has to say on our video.

*Steelers host Milton Keynes Lightning at iceSheffield on Wednesday - considered now as the better venue in terms of ice condition.