VIDEO: It's time some Sheffield Steelers' forwards earned their crust. Joonas shows them the way

Joonas Ronnberg served up a warning before he arrived at Sheffield Steelers that he wasn’t a defenceman with offensive inclinations.

Yet the ‘stay-at-home’ blue liner has scored more than forwards Mathieu Roy, Andreas Valdix, Levi Nelson, Tim Wallace and Jonas Westerling in the first eight league games.

The fact that his two strikes has put him in that position perhaps tells you something about those ahead of him on the ice.

Only top scorer John Armstrong, Colton Fretter and Robert Dowd have scored more.

Ronnberg has also chalked up three assists, more than the likes of Armstrong, Matt Marquardt, Westerling and Brady Ramsay.

His latest goal came in last Saturday’s 5-2 win over Coventry Blaze at Sheffield Arena.

The left-shot Finn said it was always pleasing to hit the net admitting: “I’ve got two more than I should do, maybe.”

But his and the team’s main concentration now is on Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup.

It’s the first time Ronnberg will have played at the NIC, a venue which guarantees a frosty reception for Steelers.

“I know it is a big rivalry, Nottingham and Sheffield have a long history” he said, adding he expected a “pretty tight game.”

“I spoke to their former goalie (Miika Wiikman) after Wednesday’s (Milton Keynes Lightning) game and he said it is nice to play there. I’m looking forward to it.”

This will be an important game, in a significant week for Steelers. They have been savaged by their coach, Paul Thompson for apathy and lack of focus.

And executive David Simms showed an edge when he took a swipe at a fan, on twitter. Lee Catlow had described Sheffield as “one of worst Steelers team I’ve seen at the Sky Dome for over ten years.”

Simms replied: “Don’t be stupid. There have been loads worse.”

