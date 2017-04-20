Two year deal in Sheffield Steeler ‘trenches’ for Canadian wing

Guillaume Desbiens has joined Steelers’ ‘two-year’ club.

The tough, consistent up-and-down winger signed a double year contract with the Play Off champions, meaning he will serve at least four years in total with Sheffield.

The 31-year-old assistant captain joins Mathieu Roy on a fresh extension until 2019.

Also due for a second year of two year contracts are Zack Fitzgerald, Levi Nelson, John Armstrong and Luke Ferrara. Robert Dowd is on the second of a three year deal.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “If you’re in the trenches and fighting the biggest battle you have ever fought, you want to know he is there, shoulder to shoulder with you. He makes everyone feel taller, play harder and is an incredible character to be around.

“Desi is a leader, a warrior and a great Steeler. He offers us everything, he never moans about his responsibilities and ice time and is the most team oriented player you will find.

“Here is a guy that always puts his team mates, his team, the club before himself. If you want to know why this club wins its because we have men like him.”

Captain Jonathan Phillips added: “Desi is one of the best leaders I have ever played alongside. We are lucky in Sheffield to have many but there is something special about the man and his character. I’m delighted he will also be returning next season. The core that Thommo is building looks very strong.”

Desbiens has played 107 games in domestic and European competition for the Steelers scoring 22 goals including the dramatic overtime winner in the recent play off quarter final against Nottingham Panthers.

