Team spirit and fans drove Sheffield Steelers to Play Off glory

Ben O’Connor - who has hinted he will re-sign for Sheffield Steelers to defend the Play Off championship - has revealed the remarkable team spirit that drove the team to victory.

He also said players who do not buy into the culture of hard work and comradeship don’t last long.

“At Sheffield you always have a good dressing room” he said.

“You have got a good group of Brits, it keeps everyone honest.

“The imports that we have, have been here for a while, they understand, the likes of Roysy, Frets, (Mathieu Roy, Colton Fretter) they are almost British themselves, the way they go about things and see things.

“If you don’t fit in, you don’t stick around.

Sheffield Steelers celebrate with their orange army

“We have a tight group. That is so clinched every team says that but it’s the truth and that’s why you get so many returning players.

“They enjoy playing here.”

The GB defenceman, who winked when asked whether a fourth-season contract is in the bag, also paid tribute to the fans who have seen them through 76 games of the 2016-7 season and were a huge force behind Sheffield in the NIC semi-final and final.

“They were “amazing all weekend” said O’Connor.

“How much abuse we get from every other team! They were so loud and proud all weekend. It does get behind you, I’d like to say thanks to them.”

