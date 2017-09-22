Steelers need duo back after injuries

Games are coming thick and fast for Sheffield Steelers.

And defenceman Ben O’Connor recognises the importance of the possible return this weekend of injured duo Zack Fitzgerald and Matt Marquardt.

“I think we are all hopeful that both Fitzy and Matt will be back this weekend for the Belfast games (Sat away, Sun home) – they have both trained this week with the team and look good but I guess Thommo and the medical team will make a final decision closer to game time” said the GB blueliner.

“It’s another the game week after last week with the two games against Belfast and then Milton Keynes at home on Wednesday – so bodies being back in the line up and having a full strength squad is vital if we are to continue are good start to the season.

“Thommo will have the headache of sitting an import as we will have a spare, he is experienced enough not to let that worry him, though, with so many games he will rotate his squad and keep everyone as fresh as possible.

“For me having Fitzy back is huge, again with all the games coming thick and fast it’s important we have the big man in our six D men, he brings experience and leadership as well as his obvious other talents” said O’Connor.

“This series against Giants is important, we haven’t seen each other yet and we will be both testing each other out. Travel is vital and we have to travel twice, to Belfast on Saturday and then back to Sheffield for the game at the Arena on Sunday

“We go into the weekend confident and why shouldn’t we? We’ve played well so far and if we carry that form into these three games we have coming up then we expect to do well.”