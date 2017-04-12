Stability and ambition at Sheffield Steelers: coaching pair land 2-year contract extensions

Play off winning partners Paul Thompson and Jerry Andersson will be back at the helm at Sheffield Steelers for the next two seasons

The head coach and his right hand man confirmed they had signed fresh contracts which should add to the feeling of stability and ambition at the club.

Thompson won the Elite League for Steelers in his first season in command and wants another crack at that same objective. Andersson has loved his debut season in South Yorkshire and has committed for a longer term.

Owner Tony Smith said: “Paul and Jerry are the right men to have at our club. Changing either was never an option. We have become a more professional club and Paul has been instrumental in that. The game has moved on and the experience and leadership Paul and Jerry bring is invaluable. Paul inherited a Steelers team and now we have a Steelers club and that was something I was looking for. We focus on today but we plan for tomorrow as well. It’s exciting times both in the Elite League and Europe with our recent qualification for the Continental Cup.”

Thompson said: “I looking forward to continuing the work we’ve already started. This is a big job but a gratifying one. We have a great fan base and I am blessed with an incredible staff who share my motivation and work ethic. We have a strong core of guys returning next season. They work hard and are determined to continue this club’s winning ways

“Jerry had options to return to Sweden but chose to remain with us. He see’s what we are building for the long term and he wants to be a part of that.

Andersson added: “I’m proud to be a part of this organisation. “Working with Paul is exciting. We are both enthusiastic arriving at the rink every day. We love our jobs. New challenges arrive such as the Continental Cup but also reclaiming our league title from Cardiff.”

Paul Thompson and Jerry Anderson (left)

Paul Thompson and Jerry Andersson