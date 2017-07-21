Sheffield Steelers: Your fixtures for 2017-18

Steelers’ first serious home game of the new season will be against the opponents Sheffield fans enjoy most railing against - Nottingham Panthers.

The Challenge Cup game will take place Sunday September 10 at Sheffield Arena (5pm.)

The night before sees their first competitive game of the 2017-18 campaign, at Manchester Storm also in the Cup...Sheffield will have played them twice in friendlies before then.

The fixtures announced by the Elite League today reveal that Steelers will lock horns with the champions Cardiff Devils - the team they MUST do better against this season - on September 16.

They make their first Elite League trip to newcomers Guildford Flames on the following night.

While the other Summer arrivals to the top flight, Milton Keynes are hosted at the smaller venue of iceSheffield on a Wednesday, October 4.

Sheffield Steelers: the new season is almost upon us

The season’s first trip to Nottingham’s NIC - scene of their epic Play Off final win over Devils - is October 7.

There is certainly some travelling to be done in that month, Steelers play at Dundee on Sunday, October 15, return home, and then return over the border to Edinburgh the following Wednesday.

After Continental Cup dates in mid November, Sheffield fans will start ramping up for the big Christmas series, against Nottingham, at home on Boxing Day and at the NIC 24 hours later.

The League season ends on March 25 at Manchester Storm.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “We are excited at the year ahead and have worked hard throughout the summer to ensure we have a competitive side once again able to challenge for all honours.

“The four week, eight game training camp will be the longest and most intense the club has ever entered into. It will be a good opportunity for me to work with all of the players ahead of the opening Challenge Cup weekend

“The 2017-18 Elite League promises to be the toughest and most competitive in the leagues history. Every club has improved and worked tirelessly these past few months. The quality of all 12 teams is there to see. The fans are in for a treat”

*In April, the Elite League announced the previous two Conference system of five teams each was being replaced with three Conferences, containing four teams apiece.

Steelers share the Conference with Belfast Giants, Cardiff and Nottingham - widely seen as the main candidates for the top four.

FIXTURES 2017-18

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 9, a, Manchester Storm 7pm

Sunday 10, h, Nottingham Panthers 5pm

Saturday 16, h, Cardiff Devils 7pm

Sunday 17, a, Guildford Flames tbc

Tuesday 19, h, Dundee Stars 7.30pm

Saturday 23, a, Giants 7pm

Sunday 24, h, Belfast Giants 5pm

Saturday 30, h, Coventry Blaze 7pm

OCTOBER

Sunday 1, h, Coventry Blaze 5.15pm

Wednesday 4, h, MK Lightning 7.30pm

Saturday 7, a, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 8, h, Braehead Clan 5pm

Saturday 14, a, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 15, a, Dundee Stars 6pm

Wednesday 18, a, Edinburgh Capitals 7.30pm

Saturday 21, h, Cardiff Devils 7pm

Sunday 22, h, Belfast Giants 5pm

Friday 27, a, Braehead Clan 7.30pm

Saturday 28, a, Fife Flyers 7pm

Sunday 29, h, Braehead Clan 5pm

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4, a, Cardiff Devils 7pm

Wednesday 8, h, Dundee Stars 7.30pm

Saturday 11, h, Manchester Storm 7pm

Saturday 18, Copenhagen Continental Cup

Sunday 19, Copenhagen Continental Cup

Saturday 25, a, MK Lightning 7pm

Sunday 26, h, Coventry Blaze 5pm

Wednesday 29, a, Dundee Stars 7.30pm

DECEMBER

Saturday 2, a, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 3, h, MK Lightning 5pm

Friday 8, a, Braehead Clan 7.30pm

Sunday 10, h, Belfast Giants 5pm

Saturday 16, a, Cardiff Devils 7pm

Sunday 17, h, Fife Flyers 5pm

Saturday 23, h, Braehead Clan 7pm

Tuesday 26, h, Nottingham Panthers 4pm

Wednesday 27, a, Nottingham Panthers tbc

Saturday 30, h, Manchester Storm 7pm

JANUARY

Monday 1, a, Manchester Storm tbc

Friday 5, a, Belfast Giants 7.30pm

Saturday 6, a, Belfast Giants 5pm

Saturday 13, h, Cardiff Devils 7pm

Saturday 20, h, Guildford Flames 7pm

Sunday 21, a, Edinburgh Capitals 6pm

Saturday 27, a, MK Lightning 7pm

Sunday 28, h, Belfast Giants 5pm

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3, h, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 4, h, Manchester Storm 5pm 20

Wednesday 7, a, Cardiff Devils 7.30pm

Saturday 10, a, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 11, a, Guildford Flames 6pm

Wednesday 14, h, Edinburgh Capitals 7.30pm

Saturday 17, h, Guildford Flames 7pm

Sunday 18, a, Coventry Blaze 5.15pm

Saturday 24, a, Belfast Giants 7pm

Sunday 25, home, Fife Flyers 5pm

MARCH

Saturday 3, a, Braehead Clan 7pm

Sunday 4, CC Final

Saturday 10, a, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 11, h, Cardiff Devils 5pm 23

Saturday 17, h, Nottingham Panthers 7pm

Sunday 18, a, Cardiff Devils 6pm

Wednesday, 21, a, Fife Flyers 7.30pm

Saturday 24, h, Edinburgh Capitals 7pm

Sunday 25, a, Manchester Storm 5.30pm

Saturday 31, Playoff QF Away 7pm

APRIL

Sunday 1, Sheffield Arena Playoff QF Home 5pm