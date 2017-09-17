Sheffield Steelers prepare for Dundee Stars' danger man

Sheffield take on a Dundee Stars team on Tuesday strengthened by the signing of former Steeler Chris Lawrence.

Lawrence joined the club as injury cover for Colton Fretter and in 17 games he scored seven goals including the game winning goal against his former club, Nottingham, whom he then re-joined.

At Panthers, the 6ft 4ins Canadian picked up a Challenge Cup winners medal and earned a new deal to stay with the club through - and he rewarded them by helping them win the IIHF Continental Cup.

But now he is earning his keep at Dundee, visitors to Sheffield for a midweek game.

Coach Paul Thompson said he respected the forward's "big right handed shot.

"We all know about him and when he comes to play and plays hard he's a handful" said the team boss.

"He can play physical, he doesn't mind dropping the gloves, he can score a goal with eight seconds to go in games so he's a handful and he's a good signing for the Dundee Stars."

Thompson said teams like the Stars "relish coming in and taking a scalp like ourselves.

"Omar Pacha (coach) has been in the League a few years now, so we have to be ready for them.

"Apparently they are quick. I have done a bit of video on them, I have had a look at them, they skate well, they move the puck well, it is going to be a good game for us."

Thompson believes his own side are defensively stronger this year.

"We have had a couple of breakdowns but we will iron them out.

"But we have got good depth there and good scoring through our three lines.

"I am happy where we are right now."