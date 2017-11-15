Sheffield Steelers planning to avenge Minsk defeat

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers have had seven years to reach the level of Friday night’s opponents Minsk in Denmark.

In 2010, they were beaten 4-1 by them, in the same Continental Cup in France.

Matt Hubbauer scored a consolation goal near the end, in a team featuring two surviving modern day squad members, Robert Dowd and Jonathan Phillips.

Winger Mathieu Roy - still recovering from an undisclosed injury - will travel with the party tomorrow.

He has been wearing a red jersey in training to ward off physical contact.

Jonas Westerling has recovered from his injury issue and will be among the 24-strong squad, 22 of which can be dressed.

A decision will be made on whether he participates nearer the Friday face off, against Yunost Minsk.

Steelers expect around 200 fans to have followed them to Copenhagen.

Meanwhile The Star asked the Elite League to comment on rumours of financial uncertainty at bottom club Edinburgh Capitals.

A spokesman said: “We understand the Capitals are undergoing a re-structuring process within their business and they will update the EIHL Board at their next meeting on 28th November.”

The spokesman guaranteed that “Edinburgh will continue in the league this season.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene