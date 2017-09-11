Sheffield Steelers newby forwards excel, says coach after win over Nottingham Panthers

It’s been a learning-on-the-job experience for the new boys at Sheffield Steelers.

But coach Paul Thompson was relieved by the way Tim Wallace, Jonas Westerling and Juha Koivisto, in particular, went about their business in last weekend’s victories over Manchester Storm and Nottingham Panthers.

Koivisto had barely unpacked his suitcase before being thrown on to a line with the other two, who were also playing their first serious competition games for Steelers.

Thompson said: “We try to keep people together that know each other. Those three guys are going to have get used to knowing each other! I thought they were excellent.”

Sunday’s 6-5 win over Nottingham was “Westerling’s best game, I thought he controlled the puck and controlled the play” said the coach.

Thompson may have to continue to mix-and-match his squad for a while. D-man Zack Fitzgerald and left winger Matt Marquardt will likely miss this coming weekend’s games with Cardiff Devils and Guildford Flames. John Armstrong also has an issue.

Steelers celebrate

But Thompson is keen to put a marker down when his side faces the Welsh, last year’s League champions. “We want to get off to a good start. We will have to look at where we are from a health point of view but they (Cardiff) had the better of us in the League last year and we had the better of them in the Play Offs. We want to get off to a good win.”

Thompson said they would be ironing out some of the “awful decisions” made in the win over Panthers.

