Sheffield Steelers must invest to target the Grand Slam, says skater

Steelers’ Guillaume Desbiens accepts the Sheffield club must upgrade with new players in the Summer.

The club will be looking to close the gap on Cardiff Devils, the team they beat in the Play Off final, but conceded Elite division title and Challenge Cup to.

Celebrations after Sheffield Steelers defeated Cardiff Devils in the play-off final (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Inevitably some players will be replaced - with the ultimate aim to win the Grand Slam. The winger said: “Every year we have got to upgrade. The League is only getting better. Cardiff won the League, they won the Challenge Cup, its’ not like they had a bad season, they had an unbelievable season.

“But we have got to get better, and I am sure they are going to say the same thing.

“They missed out on the Grand Slam and they are going to try and get it next year and so are we.”

Steelers won the end of season cup after double-overtime, but the 31-year-old winger admits that previous experiences had not been good, for him.

“Usually it doesn’t end well” he said. I remember playing in a third overtime and we lost, it just sucks!

“Levi (Nelson, the Final game goal-winner) could barely skate, he was cramping the whole overtime.

“He could barely play and then he takes a shot like that. He’s a warrior.”

Desbiens, a 2007-2008 AHL Calder Cup Champion, said the win in Nottingham was “One of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

He added: “It was an exhausting experience and the Canadian admitted: “The guys were tired and honestly I don’t know how long we could have carried on.”