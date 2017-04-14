Sheffield Steelers ever-present signs on until 2019

Mathieu Roy has signed on for two more years at Sheffield after being bitten by the Steelers’ bug.

The indestructive left winger - who probably takes more punishment than any other team plaer - says the hunger for trophies is “infectious.”

Typic action shot of hard-working Mathieu Roy. Pic Dean Woolley

His contract extension means the fans’ own ‘King of Sheffield’ will have had five-year reign by 2019.

The 30-year-old French Canadian said: “It’s fun to win here with this organisation and I’m happy to commit for another two seasons. I see no reason why we can’t compete and win for the next two years. I’m sure Thommo (coach Paul Thompson) will put a competitive team on the ice once again and we will challenge in all competitions. There is a winning mentality here, a focus and a desire. It is infectious and I want more of it.

“It’s nice to have the contract concluded early so I can return home rest up and then start on preparation for next season.”

Roy (187pts in 162 games) joined the Steelers in 2014 after a successful spell in Florida where he captained Everblades to a championship whilst securing the leagues top points scoring honour. In his three years with the Steelers he has won two league titles and a play off championship. He has been a constant EIHL “All Star” during his time in Sheffield.

Mathieu Roy closes down an attacker

Thompson said “Mathieu is a winner, it’s as simple as that. A winner and a leader. We are blessed to have him returning.”

He added: “He plays week in and week out through the pain barrier. The way he plays at the net front means he takes punishment every night.

“He never misses a practise or a game. His goals are of course so valuable to us but it’s his overall presence, desire and character that sets him apart.”

