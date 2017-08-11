Sheffield Steelers’ debut tonight for energy-fuelled Brady

Brady Ramsay could mirror the achievements of Markus Nilsson in his new career at Sheffield Steelers, which starts tonight in a friendly against Södertälje.

Nilsson arrived down the perceived pecking order but performed so well he frequently featured on the first line.

The Swede’s berth is now filled by 24 year old Canadian Ramsay, who arrives from Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

The Elite League presents a challenge for the club’s youngest import

Coach Paul Thompson said: “He will bring lots of energy to our fourth line. He has a super attitude - I received great reports on him and that’s very important to our mission statement: better people make better Steelers.

“He’s young but will do what it takes to win, he wants to improve and put his career on an upward path. Not all imports are going to be Mathieu Roy, they had to adapt and take certain roles. We bring in imports to do those roles.”

The coach added: “If he plays well in all areas, he can go up the lines. Like Nilsson if he does well and has ambition he could end up on the first line.”

Nilsson, said Thompson: “Was a diamond for us and we didn’t want to see him go. He gave us a bit of everything.”

Going forward, it might become a side project for Steeler management to see if they can trigger more goals from penalty-killing expert Ramsay - he only scored three last year in 42 games for the Indiana club.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene